From April 2022 Sky offer on digital terrestrial will no longer be available

As part of Sky’s inovation process, it communicated to its DTT customers that starting from 1 April 2022, the Sky service on digital terrestrial will move on to a new solution that combines digital terrestrial and internet. In this way it will be possible to benefit from the advantages of the two technologies, with a wider offer of linear channels and the possibility of enjoying the on-demand content and viewing experience of Sky Q.

In any case, from 1 April 2022 the Sky offer on digital terrestrial will no longer be available and will close automatically.

In the coming weeks, Sky will send the new decoder home free of charge Sky Q via the internet. With Sky Q via the internet it will be possible to see all the contents of Sky TV, Sky Sport and Sky Calcio, in HD, with many more channels and a large catalog on demand. with a new Sky Q box, small, light and extremely handy, which thanks to its small size can be connected to the TV in every room of the house, thus ensuring maximum flexibility and freedom of vision.

The new Sky Q box in fact, it does not need the dish or the installation by a technician, just connect it to your Internet connection, via wifi or via Lan, and with a few simple steps you can immediately see the offer of Sky contents on your favorite home TV and have the on demand function restart that restarts the films or series on the air from the beginning and, on the move, Sky Go.

Sky Q via internet, using a hybrid channel list that allows you to combine internet with digital terrestrial, is already compatible with the new digital terrestrial (DVB-T2) and therefore there is no need to change TV or buy another decoder. This new box via internet allows you to immediately access Sky Entertainment, cinema, sports, football and children’s content and the main apps all in one place with the benefits of voice control and personalized suggestions.

Disney + > to experience the best stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and much more.

Prime Video > Access thousands of movies and TV series, including Amazon originals and titles available for rent or purchase.

Netflix > to watch Netflix content directly on your Sky Q.

YouTube > for fun exploring a world of videos, music and tutorials.

Mediaset Play > to watch all Mediaset programs on demand and restart those already on air from the beginning.

Spotify > to find the right music for every moment of the day with millions of songs at your disposal and listen to your playlists directly on your Sky Q.

VEVO > to stay up to date on all new upcoming music videos, original content.

YouTube Kids > to entertain your children with more and more content.

RTL 102.5 Play > access RTL 102.5, Radio Freccia, Radio Zeta and other live and on demand radiovisions.

Play.Works games > access many free games for the whole family.

For see free-to-air digital terrestrial channels via Sky Q you need to connect the antenna cable terrestrial to RF IN port decoder and search for channels in the section Settings> Digital Terrestrial. For technological reasons, the signal transmitted via the internet it can arrive with a minimum delay compared to the one received via DTT.

To ensure the best viewing experience of sports programs, especially live ones, Sky will make available, even in situations where the connection is poorly performing or unstable, the viewing of channels Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Calcio (with numerous live sporting events) as well as on the internet channels 201 and 202 also through the use of digital terrestrial.

By choosing to join the new offer, Sky will apply one discount of 5 € per month compared to the cost of the current digital terrestrial subscription, which therefore for viewing the Sky TV + Sky Sport + Sky Calcio + Sky HD packages will go from € 34.90 per month to € 29.90 per month for the first 18 months, with the possibility of withdrawing from the offer at any time without costs or expenses.

With Sky Q without dish you can live the Sky Q experience exclusively on the main TV. To watch your favorite programs on smartphone, Tablet And PC, it can be used Sky Go with many channels of your “live” Sky subscription and thousands of titles on demand; it is also possible to synchronize Sky Go with Sky Q via Wi-Fi network and thus access an even more integrated experience on all devices on which Sky Go is present.

In addition to all the usual channels of contact and assistance, Sky has prepared a toll free number reserved 800 922 305 for information or support for the activation of the new offer. In view of this step, it is possible to withdraw from the Sky digital terrestrial subscription at any time, without costs or expenses until March 31, 2022.

Article of Simone Rossi

for “Digital-News.it“

(twitter: @simone__rossi)

______________________________________



