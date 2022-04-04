from April 4 to 10, 2022

The video on demand platform Disney+ continues to live a great moment in form, as evidenced by the recent premiere of Moon Knight and that will be broadcasting its first season throughout this month. However, there is still more on the way. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Disney+, running from April 4-10, 2022 and that adds almost a fortnight of new releases. We recommend the two most outstanding before giving way to the complete list of news for the next seven days, with titles for all tastes.

Death on the Nile – April 6

the novels of Christie Agatha starring detective Hercule Poirot continue to come to life in the form of new film adaptations by Kenneth Branagh. He himself leads a luxury cast in Death on the Nile, where he is accompanied by actors such as Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Emma Mackey and Rose Leslie. Released just a few weeks ago in theaters, the new Poirot arrives this week at Disney + at no additional cost.

Cloak and Dagger (Seasons 1 and 2) – April 6

one of the products Marvel most unknown in recent years lands on Disney + with their two seasons and its entire twenty episodes. Cloak and Dagger tells the story of two Orleannian teenagers who got their powers after an accident and have now discovered that they are enhanced when they are together. However, that union he needs also puts his own relationship at risk.

All the premieres this week on Disney +

Africa’s Deadliest Predators S5-6 (04/06)

Celebrities in Danger with Bear Grylls S6 (04/06)

Death on the Nile (04/06)

What a fabric, Sam (06/04)

Alternative Therapy (06/04)

Cloak and Dagger S1-2 (06/04)

Me and the world S1-2 (06/04)

Bluey S1-2 (06/04)

Sex Appeal (08/04)

The Call of the Wild (04/08)

Brubaker (08/04)

Phenomenon (08/04)

Being the Queen (08/04)

