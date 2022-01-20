From Argentina: “Napoli would be the best choice for Alvarez: the reason”

TO Radio Martand during the broadcast The net swells by Raffaele Auriemma the Argentine agent intervened Pablo Ceijas, who commented on the blue interest in the talent of River Plate Julian Alvarez. Here is what is reported:

“Alvarez? Great present and unlimited future. Playing for River Plate is not easy and he is decisive in all matches, he scored 23 goals and was nominated best player in South America. Playing in the River is neither easy for a young player nor for an expert. He is not only very titular but also decisive.

River Plate wants the whole release clause, that is 20 million net. And the club’s position is not to go under the clause. The player and his agent they want a team that is not in the middle of the table and that gives the player the opportunity to reevaluate himself again.

Photo: Getty – Julian Alvarez

Naples? In my opinion it would be the optimal situation among all the teams we are talking about. He can play the forward or the second forward, he can also play outside. He’s powerful, fast, he sees the door, it has many qualities all together difficult to find. And then he is someone who has the nose for goals, difficult even to explain his game, he also kicks free kicks well and despite his height he is also good in aerial play.

Ceijas: “Napoli must be ready to take Alvarez”

If Napoli completes the operation, it proves to be a step ahead of everyone. At the end of 2020 I had talked to his agent ed we were about to have him go to Russia at 19 but there they are skeptical of spending a certain amount of money. Now we need 20-25 million for the clause, a great price.

Moreover, Alvarez is a great guy. Obviously we need to understand how it will manage all theaffection that Naples has for the Argentines and for the players. Would you choose Naples for the same price? I can’t say this because I’m not part of his entourage. But from my point of view Napoli is the ideal team so that he can make his arrival in Europe. Fiorentina, Manchester United, Milan, Inter are the others but I believe that Napoli is its dimension, Napoli must be ready to take him and then he can play 1-2 years there and he is then destined to play in the Olympus of football“.