From Argentina they reveal why Alfaro requested a change of venue for ‘La Tri’

The change of venue for the match between Ecuador and Argentina gave a lot to talk about among Ecuadorian fans and in sports programs. ‘La Tri’ will receive ‘Albiceleste’ at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil, leaving Quito, a city that was the home of the National Team in 7 games of the Qualifiers.

One of the ideas they have in the FEF is to bring ‘La Tri’ closer to the fans, so the changes of venue are not going to be new. Although that is the intention of the FEF, that was not the reason why the venue was changed for the match against the gaucho team. From Argentina it was revealed why Gustavo Alfaro decided to play in Guayaquil.

Journalist Pablo Giralt reported that the change of city was “The decision was made by Professor Alfaro, who argues that his players suffer the same adaptation to altitude as their rivals.”. This is nothing new, since the Ecuadorian coach has spoken about the difficulty of Ecuadorian footballers in adapting to altitude when ‘La Tri’ is local.

This will be an important test to see if the Ecuadorian National Team can compete against a strong rival like Argentina on the plain. Although the ‘Albiceleste’ is already qualified for Qatar 2022, they are taking care of the unbeaten record of 29 games they have, so they continue to call up high-level players.