From Ariana Grande to Lady Gaga, the pop stars with Vhernier’s jewels

The excellence of Italian jewelery adorns the looks of pop stars: Vhernier rings and ears, worn by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga

For Vhernier, High Jewelery is an expression of creative freedom: the jewels present bold shapes, reproducing compact and hyper-feminine silhouettes. But it doesn’t stop there, because color and experimentation with new materials have accompanied the evolution of this company, gaining international approval, starting from a small Italian district, that of Valenza.

They are in fact pieces of the collections Eclipse, Fuseau And Tonneau of Vhernier to have adorned the hands of Lady Gaga for the new advertising campaign of H.aus Laboratories, the make-up line launched about a year ago. “Your charm, how you express yourself, your creativity. We want you to learn to love yourself. Our brand, your rules”, The words used for make-up can also be used to express Vhernier’s creative force. The first floor is characterized by décor made with henna paint: volutes and natural elements define the cheekbones, forehead and eyes, while the carmine red lips are defined by a stroke of black pencil. Between the fingers we find two pieces from the Vhernier collection that recall the sinuosity of the leather graphics.

Loading... Advertisements

But he is not the only pop star to have appreciated the majestic volumes of the well-known Italian goldsmith’s house: Ariana Grande for the video of the song Positions in fact she wore the earrings from the collection Eclipse And Disk.

In the clip, he heads an all-female team that, from the recreated set, seems to be the White House in Washington, DC (can you read a message between the lines for the presidential race ?!): the look re-edited it Jackie Kennedy style, with tailored mini dresses, hats and bon ton gloves, here combined with dizzying heels (and plateaus). On the earlobes we find important earrings, from maxi pearls to “button” jewels, such as the Vhernier earrings.