From Arsenal to the sheikhs’ money: all Vlahovic’s’ no ‘for Juve | First page

Dusan Vlahovic and the Juventus, the negotiation proceeds. While the bianconeri continue their contacts with Fiorentina and you work on the basis of 75 million euros total required by the Violet, the player is determined to wear the jersey of the Old lady. Determined to the point of closing the door on any other destination, especially the Premier League. The purple dg had also confirmed this, Joe Barone, a few days ago: “Some Englishmen have come forward with Fiorentina, but there is no agreement and there cannot be if someone …”.

ALL NO TO JUVE – No, no, no and again no. In fact, four British possibilities have been rejected by Vlahovic over the last few months in order not to jeopardize a possible move to Juve. A first survey had been carried out on Manchester City, which in the summer he had already tried unsuccessfully to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham. And just the Spurs had become a credible pretender with several surveys carried out: now, however, in the event of Kane’s farewell, Antonio Conte consider reuniting a Romelu Lukaku, en route to Chelsea. Different speech regarding Newcastle And Arsenal, the most determined clubs in the assault on the Serbian. The Arab background Pif, new owner of the Magpies, had identified in Vlahovic the first potential blow to effect, a screaming attacker to present himself in the best way at the new square: nothing to do and aims that have moved on Duvan Zapata ofAtalanta. Obligatory change of course also for theArsenal, who had pushed even more decisively on the accelerator by expressing the desire to put on the plate an amount exceeding 60 million euros to ensure a center forward able to make the fans forget the dissident Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Also Gunners, however, they had to give up in front of the wall erected by Vlahovic and now they have turned to other profiles (David, Isak And Calvert-Lewin). Four times no, only Juve in Vlahovic’s mind: now getting closer and closer.

@ Albri_Fede90