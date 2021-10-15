From artificial intelligence to bitcoin, here is Terni digital week third edition // Umbria24.it

The Terni digital week, now in its third edition, has also been reconfirmed for 2021. The digital week that will have as protagonists the creation of spid, information on new currencies such as bitcoin, artificial intelligence and much more, will take place from 14 to 18 October in the heart of the historic center of the city of Terni, at the new digipass room of the Municipal Library. on 17 and 18 October and online from 14 to 16 October in connection from the multimedia room of the technical and technological institute ‘allievi-Sangallo’, by virtue of the important collaboration started three years ago with ITT students within the courses for transversal skills and orientation. Great attention will then be given to the elderly with the Ancescao partnerchip. «Most of the population is elderly – commented Lorenzo Gianfelici president of Nacescao at the presentation conference -. And if they are unfamiliar with the advancing technology, there is a risk that this part of the population will be excluded and exempted. So here is that digital for the third age becomes a new challenge also recognized as a human right “.

Bitocoin and digital culture In just three years, Terni Digital Week is preparing to become a flagship event in central Italy, and one of the main ones on the national territory. Despite the pandemic emergency, the organization has managed to draw up a broad program that will deal with issues relating to the world of cryptocurrencies and in particular bitcoin, thanks to the support of Crypto R-Evolution, other topics on the program instead are that of digital literacy and digital culture to reduce the condition of disability in society, organized in close collaboration with the Umbrian Center for Autonomy (CpA) but we will also discuss digital technologies in the artistic and cultural field at the service of disability, Silver Economy, up to the topics hottest from a technological point of view such as the world of robotics and artificial intelligence.

Partnerships This year the days have been doubled and the program has been extended, thanks also to the collaboration with numerous organizations and partners such as the Umbria region, the province of Terni, the municipality of Terni, the chamber of commerce of Umbria, the municipal library of Terni, ancescao ‘Umbria Sud ‘Aps, asm Terni SpA,’ S. Maria ‘hospital in Terni, young innovators association (agi) and numerous other bodies and partners who have collaborated for the realization of the event. Last but not least, Terni Digital Week, by virtue of its important social function for the territory, has also received the patronage of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. Also launched by President Edoardo Desiderio, a series of important partnerships with local and national companies that deal with digital but also with the academic world such as the University of Perugia, Sapienza University of Rome, iulm ail lab, Unitelma Sapienza, University of the Studies of Naples ‘Federico II’, University of Padua and partnership agreements with other national events such as Digitalmeet, the largest Italian festival on digital literacy for citizens and businesses, promoted by the foundation comunica and talent garden Padua in addition to the now launched collaboration for the second consecutive year with the Rimini web marketing festival, which is the largest festival on digital and social innovation.

Four intervention areas for the silver population The Terni Digital Week event, this year is part of the initiatives included in the ‘Terni Digitale’ project financed by the Carit foundation – savings bank of Terni and Narni, which provides for the creation of 4 intervention areas for inclusion of the territory to digital issues coordinated by the President of the ancescao ‘Umbria Sud’ association Lorenzo Gianfelice. In addition to the first area of ​​intervention concerning the organization of Terni Digital Week, the other areas concern the creation of training courses in the digital field for the elderly. This intervention area designed and organized by ancescao and Terni digital will allow the elderly population of Terni, Narni and Amelia to participate in basic IT courses, use of smartphones, mobile devices, Apps, institutional sites, awareness of the use of internet and social networks to have not only knowledge but autonomy in the conscious use of digital. This important project is configured in the national strategic initiative called ‘Digital Republic’ promoted by the department for digital transformation of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, with the aim of fighting the digital divide of a cultural nature present in the Italian population, to support the maximum digital inclusion and promoting education on the technologies of the future, accompanying the country’s digital transformation process.The third area of ​​intervention concerns the reorganization of the ancescao ‘Umbria Sud’ website which provides for a more functional intervention to the needs and activities of ‘Association. The fourth and last area will foresee the creation of a real portal dedicated to the Silver Economy, completely innovative with dedicated sections in which information, columns, articles, stories, videos, photo galleries, researches, statistics and scheduled events will be inserted. over 65 which will also be realized thanks to the project partner madè eventi. All four areas of intervention are perfectly configured in the global project for the territory in supporting the maximum digital inclusion of citizenship by educating and accompanying the process of digital transformation especially the senior population.

Multidisciplinary oncology meeting The pre-opening of Terni digital week took place instead at the ‘S.Maria’ Hospital, precisely in the renovated and exclusive video meeting room donated by the Terni digital association on 30 April at the SC of medical and direct translational oncology. by Sergio Bracarda. This is the first joint multidisciplinary oncology meeting between the Terni hospital and the Fujian Medical University Union Hospital. This initiative is part of the collaboration between the two centers launched in 2019 with the signing, at the council chamber of the Municipality of Terni, of a specific memorandum of understanding for the establishment of an International Gastric Cancer Unit. It is an initiative never attempted before by other centers that aims to create a task force of gastric cancer specialists able to identify care pathways, establish guidelines, develop protocols on every aspect of this pathology, share the development of technologies , discuss and deal with the most complex clinical cases together to propose cutting-edge oncological and surgical treatments. The team leaders of the group will be: Amilcare Parisi, director of the SC for digestive surgery, Sergio Bracarda, director of the oncology department of the Terni hospital, Chang-Ming Huang, director of the Gastric Cancer Center in Fuzhou.