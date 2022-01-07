From Asiago to Santorso the new head of General Medicine. It is Dr. Marchetti



Hospitals San Bassiano of Bassano del Grappa, civil hospital of Asiago and the health center Alto Vicentino of Santorso. He practically carried out his entire professional career within what today makes up the Ulss 7 Pedemontana il basin Dr. Massimo Marchetti, freshly appointed as director of the General Medicine Complex Operating Unit for the district 2 hospital.

Born in Vicenza from Marostica, the new head physician in office is 60 years old and therefore already worked within the same territorial health company. Graduated from the University of Padua, where he also obtained the specialization in Endocrinology and Replacement Diseases.

Dr. Marchetti was presented today by the general direction of Ulss 7 Pedemontana. Doctor with proven experience, he has built a good part of his career in the hospitals of the foothills: in recent years he was operational for the former Ulss 5 and Ulss 3, while in the last three years he has been at the helm of the General Medicine department of the Asiago hospital. Like other colleagues promoted to top positions in local health, in parallel with the work in the ward he participated as scientific manager or speaker in numerous medical conferences, aimed at investigating the various problems of internal medicine and the innovations gradually brought by medical science in this scope.

“Certainly taking over the direction of an important and well-equipped department in terms of beds such as that of Santorso represents a significant commitment. As I have always tried to do in the past – it is the new resident who speaks – the goal will be to develop more and more some specialized skills within the department, such asendocrinology, but also theangiology and others. This is both to offer patients an ever better capacity to take charge, and to offer young doctors a greater prospect of professional growth, thus making the General Medicine of Santorso a an increasingly attractive department also for new staff“.

“Dr. Massimo Marchetti already knows the organization of our company well – underlines the general manager Carlo Bramezza – and has demonstrated skills in the management of General Medicine in Asiago, with an important contribution to the relaunch of the department, without forgetting the commitment organizational for the transfer to the new hospital. I am sure he will be able to carry the same value added in terms of professionalism and desire to work also at the Alto Vicentino hospital “.