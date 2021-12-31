From ASUS an adapter for DDR4 memory on DDR5 slot

An adapter that allows you to install DDR4 memory on motherboards with DDR5 module slots: this is what has shown, still in the prototype phase, the Taiwanese ASUS with the aim of making its motherboards for Intel processors of the Alder Lake family that are equipped with DDR5 slots more accessible. One of the main obstacles to the adoption of DDR5 memories is linked to their purchase cost, currently much higher for the same capacity compared to that of DDR4 modules.

The adapter, as you can see from the image, has decidedly abundant dimensions: it must in fact house all the power delivery circuitry that is absent on motherboards equipped with DDR5 memory slots, as with this standard such components are integrated directly on the modules.

The large dimensions represent the main obstacle to the use of an adapter of this type: they could in fact not allow to install a cooling system of abundant dimensions on the processor, physically coming into contact with it. Thinking about the thermal dissipation of 12th generation Intel Core processors this could represent a limit.

Intel processors from the Alder Lake family are compatible with both DDR5 and DDR4 memory; the use of the first or second type depends on the type of motherboard used. Most of those based on Intel Z690 chipsets are combined with DDR5 modules but there are several that are equipped with DDR4 slots directly onboard; On the other hand, due to technical limitations, there are no models that are equipped with both DDR4 slots and DDR5 ones in the first place because they would not be usable at the same time.