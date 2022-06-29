From August 2022, Green Airways will start flights from Costa Rica to Bocas del Toro – En Segundos Panama

The airline based in San José, Costa Rica, which operates a fleet of aircraft such as the Daher Kodiak 100 Turbo-Prob, Cessna Caravan EX, will make three weekly charter flights to Panama.

Starting next August, with flights from San José, Costa Rica, to Bocas del Toro, the airline Green Airways will begin operations in Panama, an initiative that will promote one of the priority destinations of the Master Plan for Sustainable Tourism (PMTS 2020-2025) and with high demand from visitors for its tourist offer of sun, beach and nature.

The airline based in San José, Costa Rica, which operates a fleet of aircraft such as the Daher Kodiak 100 Turbo-Prob, Cessna Caravan EX, will make three weekly charter flights to Panama.

The general manager of the Panama Tourism Authority (ATP), Iván Eskildsen, held a meeting with Green Airways executives, during which promotion strategies based on the PMTS were proposed, based on the Tourism-Conservation-Research Model, which is inserted in this important document, which seeks to turn Panama into a world-class tourist destination.

According to the PMTS, the province of Bocas del Toro is an island ecotourism destination of scientific interest, recognized for its high degree of endemism and research potential, with sun and beach activities, in addition to its rich local culture and traditions.

Green Airways is committed to environmental stewardship, improving quality of life and conserving local nature.

With the beginning of flights of this Costa Rican airline to national territory, Panama continues to increase its air connectivity and is positioned as a preferred destination.