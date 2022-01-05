From Australia, Djokovic stopped at the border: visa problems. it’s wrong

According to reports from “The Age”, the number 1 in the world would have arrived in Melbourne but was stopped at the border. The minister of sport: “We will not provide him with individual support for the visa application”

Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia, but there are problems with the visa. To the point that the number 1 in the world has been blocked, stopped in limbo waiting to understand what will happen in the next few hours. Yet another chapter in a story that continues to develop throughout the day, with the solution still difficult to predict.

The fact – The Serbian landed in Tullamarine – Melbourne’s international airport – at 11.30pm local time, 1.30pm Italian time. But a long night lies ahead for Djokovic: from the border they contacted the government of the State of Victoria due to a wrong visa presented by the player’s team. The tweet published by Jaala Pulford, interim minister of sport of the state of Victoria, dates back to those minutes: “The federal government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia. We will not provide Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the Australian Open 2022. We have always been clear on two points: Visa approval is a matter for the federal government and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors “.

And now? – The Victorian authorities themselves – as stated by the minister – therefore refused to support the tennis player’s visa. According to the Australian newspaper The Age, the number 1 in the world was interrogated by Australian Border Force officials in an airport room until at least 1:15 am local time. And the question marks would concern the documentation to apply for the exemption, which would not be adequate: it is unclear whether a COVID-19 infection in the past six months – which is suspected to be a justification for the player’s exemption – is sufficient. to ensure entry into Australia under federal guidelines.

