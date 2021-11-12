From Austria to Holland: lockdowns are back in Europe

Listen to the audio version of the article

Faced with the flare-up of infections in various parts of Europe, the specter of more severe restrictive measures returns to run for cover, starting with Austria where the squeeze is now certain. The aim is the same as always, to prevent an uncontrolled explosion of clusters with cascading effects on public health and blocks to activities. The Covid-19 epidemic continues to worsen throughout the EU and the situation is considered “very worrying” in ten countries and “worrying” in as many, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc). Among the 27, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary and Slovenia are in the category of greatest concern, according to the latest risk assessment from the Stockholm-based center.

Vienna announces lockdown for the unvaccinated

Perhaps as early as Monday in Austria the hard lockdown for the unvaccinated will start, as announced by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg. The formal go-ahead is expected on Sunday, but it is not clear whether the lockdown will actually take effect on Monday, as in Salzburg and Upper Austria. The unvaccinated will be able to leave the house only for work, for basic necessities and to “take a walk”, as explained by Schallenberg. There will be random checks. “We don’t live in a police state, we can’t and want to check every street corner,” he commented. And there is also the obligation to vaccinate health professionals.

EU: decision is the responsibility of the states

Europe is the only region in the world – notes the WHO – in which both infections and deaths from Covid are constantly increasing, for the sixth consecutive week. But any kind of possible decision on the tightening of Covid measures is up to the individual countries, as a spokesperson clarifies when commenting on the proposal of the Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg of a lockdown for unvaccinated, which could have the green light of Parliament. “The Commission – added the spokesman – collaborates with the Member States to monitor the epidemiological evolution and exchange information on appropriate measures”. And “it continues to offer support, if necessary, in the event of an escalation of the epidemiological situation, for example through the EU civil protection mechanism”.

Netherlands, curfew for 3 weeks

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced a three-week partial lockdown starting Saturday. Among the measures implemented, the closing of bars and restaurants at 8 pm and of non-essential goods shops at 6 pm. Fans away from the stadiums too. Expanded the range of places where the green pass will need to be shown. “The virus is everywhere”, underlined Rutte stating that, with the partial lockdown, “a hard blow” will be struck to the rise of the infections. Over 16,300 new cases were reported on Thursday 11, a daily record, and the number of people in hospital wards has now reached 330, the Dutch news site recalls.

In Germany experts are calling for non-essential contacts to stop

We need new restrictions in Germany, broad restrictions on public life to try to contain the spread of Covid-19. This is the “urgent” appeal that comes from the Robert Koch Institute (Rki), the institution responsible for monitoring the progress of the pandemic in the country, after having recorded a record incidence of Sars-CoV-2 infections of 236 , 7 cases per 100 thousand. Experts call for “major events to be canceled or banned where possible.” And that “all other non-essential contacts are reduced”. A joint press conference by the Minister of Health Jens Spahn and the president of Rki Lothar Wieler is scheduled for the next few hours, as anticipated by the Dpa.