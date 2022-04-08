From autumn padel, tennis and fitness area at the Michelangelo

Do you want to advertise on this site?

There were pros and cons. In fact, it aroused not a few discontent the felling of eleven trees, who were more than fifty years old, in the area where the Michelangelo Tennis Center is located, in San Polo Parco, as part of the redevelopment project promoted by the Municipality. For many residents who approached the neighborhood council, that killing was not the only possible solution, much less the preferable one.

Certainly the public evening held in the civic hall of Cascina Aurora in via Raffaello, at the request of the CDQ, it was very well attended and from a certain point of view dispelled the previous perplexities. Thanks to the explanations of the project, in an advanced state of execution, provided by the councilors Michela Tiboni (Urban planning) e Valter Muchetti (Urban regeneration) guests of the assembly.

On the project in question, the president of the CDQ, Francesco Tomasini, immediately clarified that «in the affair our role was almost completely irrelevant. In fact, the Cdq has never been involved in any way in the planning of the intervention“. A complaint also came from many members of the San Polo Parco Council.

Returning to the works that will bring the Michelangelo Center to new after more than seven years of abandonment, the structure, owned by the Municipality, was entrusted to the management for 35 years to the Brescia company Gem Sport srl which had presented a restructuring plan for 1.4 million euros, providing for the construction of four fields padel, a multisport field, a tennis court with synthetic grass, a football pitch, an outdoor fitness area, as well as a children’s play area and new changing rooms (work is in progress) with an expected inauguration of the entire plant by the end of October.

«As for the cut trees – explained the commissioner Muchetti – they will be planted in greater numbers to increase the green. We want a center that is open to all and socially active“.

Councilor Tiboni has the task of outlining the near future of the works in the Poliambulanza area: as part of the extension of the health facility, the construction site will start to create the cycle / pedestrian path connecting with the metro stop, with relative new parking with ten spaces for campers. “More space and comfort also for those who use the metro and for those who will go to the Poliambulanza without for the expansion of the current parking lots”.

