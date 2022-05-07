From “Avatar 2” to the year of Tom Cruise: all the…

CinemaCon is a fair where the big studios show the most promising films of the year to the cinema chains

“Avatar”. The highest-grossing film in history is going to release its sequel 13 years after its premiere, accompanied by 3 more sequels, shot almost simultaneously. The tape, which was acquired by Disney when buying 20th Century Fox, has revealed several images and that the trailer can be seen in theaters at the premiere of another Disney movie that opens this Friday: “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness ”. This commented the visionary James Cameron on the production of the four sequels:

“I decided to shoot the second, the third and part of the fourth as if it were a 6-hour series. So if we are going to shoot in France, we will go only once. What has marked the agenda the most have been the child actors. Those characters stay the same age until page 30 of the fourth movie, so that was the first thing we shot and then we let them grow up. On the other hand, I think there is no longer any interest in the idea of ​​a film as an island. People want to immerse themselves in world and characters. You also have to be careful because if you know that the main character is going to survive so that they can make more movies, there is no tension.”

In turn, the director of “Dune” who is filming the second and last confirmed part answered the following: “It also seems to me that the danger of franchises is that the visual language is sometimes closer to that of television series than that of cinema.”

In this type of event, the studios show images, trailers or even several movie scenes, all with the greatest secrecy. Paramount in particular was the one that showed the most of its two biggest upcoming titles, both sequels with Tom Cruise as the protagonist: “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible 7”. These have been some of the reactions for both tapes:

Top Gun: Maverick. It premieres this May 27 and it has been announced that Lady Gaga has composed a song dedicated to the film called Hold my hand.

“In a word: Wow! #TopGunMaverick is absolutely great in every way imaginable. The action and flights are very intense and continually change and evolve. You are on the edge of your seat. I wasn’t prepared for how emotional it was. The audience applauded a dozen times.” @ErikDavis

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is the perfect blockbuster. Not only does it have stunning dogfight sequences, but I actually cried, it’s that emotional. And call me crazy, but I humbly predict that it will land a best picture nomination next year. It’s not just SO good, it’s SO good. @TheInSneider

Mission Impossible 7. It’s hard to do the seventh part of a saga and be taken seriously. However, Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the last three, have managed to revitalize the franchise making the previous installment, “MI6: Fallout” the best to date. In this case, no scenes from the film have been seen, they only showed the title (Dead Reckoning, not yet translated for Spain), release date and trailer. The trailer ended with a motorcycle stunt near a cliff that caused a few to exclaim “Jesus!” aloud.

They updated dates and announced another movie with a villain as the protagonist, starring the singer Bad Bunny, called “The Dead”. It has also delayed the sequel to “Captain Marvel” to July 2023 and the third part of “Ant-man” is brought forward to February 17.

In addition, one of the most valuable intellectual properties of 20th Century Fox and that fans are most eager for, “The Fantastic Four”, has lost its director Jon Watts, the filmmaker has said that he needs a well-deserved rest after having filmed the Spiderman trilogy . They are still looking for a replacement.

Despite its recent loss of subscribers, the streaming continues to invest in its own production and attract as much talent from the audiovisual world as it can. An example is having managed to produce the new film by the Russo brothers, those responsible for shooting “Infinity War” and “Endgame”, two of the most successful Marvel films (the 2nd and 5th highest grossing films in history). Well, his new work, “The Gray Man” is an adaptation of a saga of spy novels with some of the most popular faces in Hollywood (Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas). In addition, the script is signed by the same team from Marvel’s commented films, the two director brothers together with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, a guarantee of quality.

They have shown images of their most expensive film to date, with a budget of more than 200 M, and its release date: July 15 in theaters and July 22 available on Netflix

Finally, the traditional studio with the most weight in the exhibition offered several novelties. Confirmed the sequel to “The Batman” with Matt Reeves as director, something obvious after the great reception from critics but especially from the public (760 M)

More details were also given about the series “The Penguin” starring Colin Farrell, one of the most charismatic characters in the film, begins shooting in June and will show us a rise to power in the world of crime. Matt Reeves cited De Palma’s “Scarface” and Sidney Lumet’s “Prince of the City” as references.

Another Warner movie that is going to get a series (the strategy of expanding universes is a reality) is “Dune”, called “Dune: The Sistershood”, The series will explore society, which we could see in the 2021 Dennis Villeneuve movie, from the Benne Gesserit. A political and religious brotherhood with a very particular philosophy that rules from the shadows. The pilot was going to be directed by Villeneuve himself but in the end Johan Renck will do it. Great news since Renk is responsible for the “Chernobyl” series.

There have also been new images from two movies that are raising interest: “Dont worry Darling” and “Wonka”. The first because it is directed by actress Olivia Wilde (House), it is her second film after the award-winning “Booksmart”. The cast, the thriller / science fiction / 50s tone and the shots that have been seen are magnetic. As I write these lines, the trailer has just been released. Very interesting.

“Wonka” is a new attempt to exploit known stories, in this case “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. It is another story of origins about famous people but that the protagonist is the sought-after Timothée Chalamet and the histrionic possibilities of such a story can be very funny. It is also directed by Paul King, director of one of the most cult studio films that has won in recent years “Paddington 2”.

Sony does not surprise with sequels to its latest successes, specifically “Venom”, “Ghostbusters” and “Uncharted”.