From Bad Bunny to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, the celebrities who said they were present at the Miami GP

This weekend the Formula 1 engines started in Miami, one of the most glamorous cities in the world that is a meeting point for the great American celebrities. So important was what happened on the track as the great meetings that took place beforeduring and after the race at the Autodromo Internacional, located in the Hard Rock Stadium area of ​​the Miami Dolphins.

badbunny, who has been a trend during the weekend for the release of his album a summer without you, He lived in the Red Bull paddock with the driver Checo Pérez prior to the start of the cars and also with the Dutchman Max Verstappen, teammate of the Mexican and winner of the historic first race in Miami. The singer appeared alongside both in Instagram posts.

Checo Pérez arrived at the Miami GP with Bad Bunny Twitter @F1

The millionaire business of being the host city of Formula 1 is well understood by celebrities who did not want to miss out on the luxurious opportunity to walk alongside the cars and be photographed among the stars of the sport. As an example, the photograph that brings together Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and David Beckham; all historical in their disciplines and in the perfect management of their personal brand.

Lewis Hamilton, Michael Jordan, David Beckham and Tom Brady at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. @espn – @espn

The hotels and restaurants in the area took advantage of the opportunity to sell all kinds of amenities in the suites of the circuit and in their own premises: custom jewelry design, private events with the world’s top DJs, wine tastings, virtual races with the best video game teams, spa for the recovery of the skin and even for the eardrums after three long days of qualifying and race tests with the roar of the engines so close. An experience at the height of what attendees can pay.

tennis stars Serena and Venus Williamswho are also minority shareholders of the Miami Dolphinswalked through the paddock with the former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. Among racket geniuses, he also appeared Juan Martin del Potro.

Serena and Venus Williams with Caroline Wozniacki at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. @carowozniacki – @carowozniacki

Among the attendees also stood out actors Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Michael Douglas, socialite Paris Hilton, former basketball player Dwayne Wadewho shared in the paddock with Tom Brady, and the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi.

Paris Hilton at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. @parishilton – @parishilton

Besides, the Former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, was a special guest of the Mercedes team during tests at the Miami Grand Prix circuit. Barack’s wife and driver Hamilton met with a big hug. In the garage of the German team, filmmaker George Lucas was also there.

Michelle Obama in the Mercedes garage during the Miami GP. DAZN Capture – DAZN Capture

Formula 1 celebrated the success of the party that began days before in South Beach, continued with hundreds of meetings, musical events and photographs that circulated during the weekend to make the event trend of which the driver Max Verstappen was the undisputed winner, along with the enormous economic benefit for the hotel and entertainment industry in Miami, and It closed with the promise that this scenario will remain for at least a decade in the calendar of automobile competition.