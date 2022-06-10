From Bad Bunny to Christian Nodal, they have been ALL the alleged BOYFRIENDS of Cazzu

In recent days, a photograph of Christian Nodal holding hands with the rapper Juliet Emilia Cazzuchellibetter known as “Cazzu”, which has been seen romantically related to the Mexican regional singer. However, she has also previously been romantically involved with celebrities such as bad bunny where they allegedly kept a Relation of partner And be a couple.

Being a recognized rapper, Cazzu He has had many collaborations with big celebrities. That is why many of them are romantically related and although several of them only remained in rumors, others did declare her love for the singer.

Who were Cazzu’s boyfriends?

After Cazzu was caught hand in hand with Christian Nodalmany Internet users took on the task of investigating who were the a couple celebrities of the rapper, but many were surprised to see internationally well-known celebrities who are:

Among the surprises that many Internet users took is that Cazzu He had a relationship with the reggaeton singer Bad Bunny in 2018, when they had presentations in Argentina at the Luna Park stadium, to later discover them kissing backstage at night. Despite the fact that she was not afraid to show her affection on social networks, days later through an interview the rapper surprised many by saying that they were not a couple but if very good friends.

Though Cazzu spoke about it, Benito did not say a word, so the singer’s statements went down in history.

After the controversy caused by bad bunny, Cozu was again related to the Argentine rapper Tomás Manuel Campos, which was confirmed by the same rapper in an interview for the media, pointing out that he was a wonderful person, in addition to the fact that although they do not currently have a relationship, it is very important in their life. Although they had a good relationship, both decided to end their relationship due to their busy schedules and for their growth in the musical area.