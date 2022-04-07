From bad to worse! Will Smith loses DC Comics film and Netflix lowers his films

Despite being at the peak of his career, Will Smith could say goodbye to everything after the incident he starred in at the last Oscar 2022 awards ceremony.

Despite being crowned Best Actor for his role in “The Williams Method,” Smith has had to face the consequences of his actions, as the slap to Chris Rock continues to wreak havoc.

The actor has had to face his new reality despite being one of the greatest figures in the film industry, since not everything has ended after his departure from the Academy.

And it is that not everything ended with the apology to the comedian and host of the last Oscar awards, since professionally he has brought great casualties, and proof of this is the cancellation of some productions that he already had scheduled.

So far it has been said that the fourth installment of “Bad boys” has been put on pause, despite the fact that they had already sent the first 40 pages of the script, so it is not known what is going to happen.

But now Netflix has had to take action on the matter, since it has not only canceled one of its promising productions in 2023, and it is “Fast and loose” itself that has confirmed its definitive cancellation.

But the streaming platform does not intend to lose, so it has opted for the talent of Ryan Gosling to start another project called “Fall Guy”, and fans hope that it will be something temporary.

However, the actor still has some extremes pending such as “Towards Freedom”, from Apple TV +; as well as “Bright 2”, the sequel to the Netflix fantasy film with Joel Edgerton.

But this is not all, because now it has been revealed that he has lost one of the most important roles in the DC Universe, all as a result of the slap to Chris Rock.

Will Smith Loses DC Comics Movie

And it is that in 2016, Warner Bros and DC Comics bet on Smith’s talent to give life to the villain “Deadshot” in the movie “Suicide Squad” alongside Margot Robbie and Jared Leto.

That is why the company wanted to give the antihero its own story, as happened with Margot Robbie and her role as “Harley Quinn”, a project in which Will Smith was more than interested.

But after the recent scandals that have tarnished the career of the protagonist of “The Pursuit of Happyness”, Warner has decided to end the story of “Deadshot”, despite the fact that Smith has already entered a luxury clinic to treat the stress caused by this situation.

But this does not mean that it is a definitive cancellation, since it has been leaked that media pressure has forced them not to work with Will Smith, but they hope to negotiate the actor’s salary later.

And it is that the story of the film was raised many years ago, but Jada Pinket’s husband was asking for no less than 20 million dollars, something that now they will have to negotiate.

