From banks to football on TV: that habit of squeezing customers

And then one wonders why savers don’t trust the financial system? The recent news on the Popolare di Bari, on the relationship between costs and profits that tell how the Pugliese Bank does not stand alone, affects, like yet another cleaver, the trust relationship between the world of financial institutions and that of savings. We ask ourselves, is it so difficult to grow, while making the interest of the customers who trust you? The feeling is that in every sector, not only among banks, the customer is no longer the driving force of commercial relations; often, it seems to be more of a lemon to squeeze than someone to cuddle.

Let’s take the example of football on TV. Who is comfortable with the excess of fragmentation of television services? Certainly not to the fans who, in order to follow all the matches of their favorite team, are forced to at least two or three different season tickets. Is this attention to customers? And don’t call it free competition. It is time to give attention to values ​​that seem forgotten. Nobody wants to talk about volunteering or free services, like the ones that clients in the world of finance sometimes ask for. On the contrary, I am convinced of the opposite: if there is someone who does their job well in a commercial activity, it is right that they be paid. And the higher the quality of his level of professionalism, the greater the compensation he should receive.

For the series who is worth it is right to be rewarded. In this world where it seems that the only winning recipe is that of prevarication, I am increasingly convinced that the ones who will win will be those who will put their customers at the center, those who will be able to pamper them, to make them happy and carefree and certain that no one is trying to turn them into “continuous coffers” to be constantly plundered.

