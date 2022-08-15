From Barça to PSG, the evolution of Messi’s career salary

There are not many clubs able to meet Lionel Messi’s expectations. When the latter had to leave, PSG won the day.

It was however said, a few years back, that Lionel Messi would never leave FC Barcelona. The will was then common, on the part of the club as much as the player, to seal for eternity, this association so often perfect. Alas, no football fan will forget the tears of La Pulga, at the podium, at the announcement of his departure from Barça. Then his smile, when he joined PSG. That, by reducing his salarysince that was the purpose of his departure from Catalonia, but remaining one of the highest paid footballers of his timehaving regard, it is true, to his exceptional CV.

The highest paid in football before joining PSG

With Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi exceeds 40 million euros gross annually, without the various and numerous bonuses. When he was previously at FCB, in his last contract signed in 2017 until 2022, he had a whole slew of them, between sports bonuses and various and varied image rights. He was then the number of his sport, on the salary grid.

Lionel Messi signed pro in 2005 with Barca

Many years before, Messi made his great professional debut, in 2005. But the legend was forged even earlier, with the story of the napkin for contract, signed in 2000. Even before t be in the deep end of the pros and moreover to reach the age of majority, the Argentine striker was already receiving a salary close to 60,000 euros gross monthly. In 2005, he therefore turned professional, for some 3 million gross per season. After which, his remuneration will increase exponentially, until his last lease signed with the Blaugrana; he will initial six extensions to his contract and will see his salary increase by 7 million euros annually, in 2007, to therefore 60 million in fixed part, from 2017.

Under contract in Paris until the end of this season.

The rest we all know now. Lionel Messi signed on August 10, 2021, for two years (plus an optional season), with Paris Saint-Germain, who offered him to remain one of the biggest earners in the world of football, although this has since been overtaken by the rise of his teammate, Kylian Mbappé, now better paid, since he was extended.