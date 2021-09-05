From Batman to Birdman the 10 best roles of a true champion

Many have grown up with his films, so much so that in the late eighties and early nineties he was one of the most requested actors in Hollywood. The career of Michael KeatonHowever, at some point he had a decline but the American actor managed to recover from 2010 onwards by taking part in highly successful films that allowed him to reaffirm his acting talent. Here are the ten best films of his film career!

The ten best films of Michael Keaton

Cars – Roaring Engines

While it doesn’t physically appear on screen, one of Michael Keaton’s best films is without a doubt Cars – Roaring Engines. The actor lent his voice to the eternal according to Chick Hicks. The film, released in theaters in 2006 and Pixar’s seventh feature film, grossed over $ 450 million worldwide and was also nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

The Founder

In 2016, Michael Keaton starred in The Founder, a film directed by John Lee Hancock in which he played Ray Kroc, the entrepreneur who acquired the famous McDonald’s fast food chain.

Much ado about nothing

One of Michael Keaton’s best performances is that of Carob in the 1993 film Much ado about nothing. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film is inspired by William Shakespeare’s tragicomedy of the same name and boasts a stellar cast that includes, among others, Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington, Keanu Reeves and a very young Kate Beckinsale.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

In his career, Michael Keaton has also played villain roles. One of the best known is that of Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture, in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the sixteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jackie Brown

If you were lucky enough to be directed by Quentin Tarantino, then that film cannot fail to be in the top ten of your best films. In Jackie Brown, Michael Keaton masterfully played Ray Nicolette, special agent of the anti-fraud department. The film, for the uninitiated, is based on the novel Rum punch by Elmore Leonard.

Batman

It is one of his most loved roles by the general public. And to think that his engagement as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, aroused a lot of skepticism at the time. In Batman by Tim Burton, Michael Keaton offered one of the best performances of the Dark Knight.

Beetlejuice – Pig sprite

Prior to Batman, Michael Keaton was directed by Tim Burton in the 1988 grotesque comedy Beetlejuice – Pig sprite. The film, which won the Oscar for best makeup in 1991, was a great success with audiences and critics. The actor plays Betelgeuse, a kind of bizarre, lustful and lively ghoul who is a “bio-exorcist” by profession.

Toy Story 3

After Cars, Michael Keaton in 2010 returned to play the role of voice actor in an animated film, or in Toy Story 3. In the original version of the film, he voiced the character of Ken.

The Spotlight case

Neither The Spotlight case, winner of an Oscar for Best Picture in 2016, Michael Keaton gave the general public one of his most intense performances, playing the director of the Boston Globe Martin Baron. The film tells the story that came to light after the newspaper’s investigation into Archbishop Bernard Francis Law, accused of covering up many cases of pedophilia that took place in various US parishes.

Birdman

Michael Keaton’s best performance is undoubtedly that of Riggan Thompson in Birdman by Alejandro González Iñárritu. An acting test that allowed him to win the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film in 2015.