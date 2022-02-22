From Batman to Grease 2, 21 Movies Their Actors Wish They Hadn’t Made

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the most obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be very revealing.

Many actors have spoken negatively about their time playing a superhero, a teenage heartthrob, or starring in movies they thought were written by someone else (see: Bill Murray).

Others, including Charlize Theron, have said they took a certain job solely because of the director’s filmography, only to later be disappointed in the end result of their collaboration.

Next, The Independent features 23 actors who admitted they didn’t like the movies they starred in.

George Clooney – Batman & Robin (1997)

Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck: These are some of the best-known actors in Hollywood who have played the Caped Crusader on screen. However, only one wore a battippled suit, and that was George Clooney. “Let me say that I actually thought I had destroyed the franchise until someone else brought it back years later and changed it,” he once stated of his role. “At that moment I thought it was going to be a great decision in my career. It was not”.

Halle Berry – Catwoman (2004)

Halle Berry remains one of the few actresses to have accepted her Razzie Award in person. “Thank you very much. I never thought she’d be up here,” she told the audience, before parodying her own Oscar acceptance speech and thanking her manager. “She loves Me so much that she talks me into working on projects even when they know they’re sh*t.” Recently, Berry commented that she has “carried the weight” of the film’s failure: “Whatever success she did or didn’t have, somehow it seemed like it was all my fault. But it wasn’t really my fault,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.

Ben Affleck – Daredevil (2003)

if you hate Daredevil, Ben Affleck hates it more. “Daredevil It didn’t work at all,” the actor admitted to Entertainment Weekly in 2007. “If I wanted to go viral, I’d be less nice.” Affleck then gave the superhero genre another chance, accepting the role of Bruce Wayne in suicide squad and batman v supermanwith a better result, although disappointing.

Ben Affleck, like most of us, is not a fan of Daredevil (20thCentury Fox)

Brad Pitt – The Devil’s Own (1997)

There are plenty of movies Brad Pitt could regret making (the horrible 1992 movie comes to mind Cool World ), but, talking to Newsweek in 1997, the actor named what he personally considers the worst: The Devil’s Own. Pitt called the Alan J. Pakula film a “disaster” and “the most irresponsible cinema, if it can be called that, that I have ever seen.”

Jessica Alba – Fantastic Four (2005)

While superhero movies can now be nominated for Best Picture Oscars (Black Panther), there was a time when playing spandex-clad heroes was anything but prestigious. Jessica Alba was one of the first people to enter the superhero boom of the mid-2000s, when she played the Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four. However, her experience made her want to give up acting altogether. “I hated it. I seriously hated it”, she confessed to she. I remember when she was dying in Silver Surfer. The director told me ‘it looks too real. It looks too painful. Can you look prettier while crying? Cry pretty, Jessica.’”

Bill Murray – Garfield: The Movie (2004)

Bill Murray only lent his voice to the animated cat Garfield due to a misunderstanding: he thought that Joel Coen of the famous Coen brothers had written the script. It had actually been written by Joel Cohen (Cheaper by the Dozen, Monster Mash: The Movie). “He was exhausted, drenched in sweat, and the dialogue was getting worse and worse. And I said, ‘Okay, you better show me the rest of the movie, so we can see what we’re up against,’ he recalled to GQ. “So I sat down and watched the whole thing, and I kept going, ‘Who the hell edited this? Who did this? What the hell was Coen thinking?’ And then they explained to me: That Joel Coen had not written it.

Channing Tatum – G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

“I’ll be honest, I hate that movie,” Channing Tatum said of G.I. Joe. “They pressured me to do it. The script was not good at all. And I didn’t want to do something that I was a fan of as a kid and something I watched every morning growing up, and I didn’t want to do something that was bad in the first place. And second of all, I just didn’t know if I wanted to be GI Joe.”

Channing Tatum said he was ‘pressured’ to star G.I. Joe (Paramount Pictures)

Michelle Pfeiffer – Grease 2 (1982)

“I hated that movie badly and couldn’t believe how bad it was,” Michelle Pfeiffer commented on the sequel to grease. “At that time I was young and knew nothing.” Fortunately, Pfeiffer’s nose for scripts improved rapidly, and her next film was the Brian De Palma classic, Scarface.

Ryan Reynolds – Green Lantern (2011)

Ryan Reynolds has never seen Green Lantern complete. However, she has seen enough to know that it was a disaster. The actor made his opinion of him known in the 2016 film dead pool, in which his character shoots a fictional version of himself for accepting the role. Ouch.

Viola Davis – The Help (2011)

Viola Davis was nominated for an Oscar for Help. Still, the actress deeply regretted playing the maid Aibileen Clark, as she says the character’s voice isn’t heard enough in the final film. “Have I ever done roles that I regretted? Yes, and Help It’s on that list,” he revealed to New York Times while talking about the Tate Taylor tape. “I want to know how it feels to work for whites and raise children in 1963, I want to know how you really feel about it. I didn’t see any of that in the course of the movie.”

Josh Brolin – Jonah Hex (2010)

Before playing Thanos in Avengers, Josh Brolin brought another comic book character to life on screen: Jonah Hex. Unlike the Avengers movies, Hex was not well received by critics, nor by Brolin himself. “I think he deserved that beating for reasons those critics will never know,” he assured. TotalFilm in 2014. “We were almost ready to leave [la película] when this boy appeared [el director Jimmy Hayward]. He was an interesting young man full of energy and obsessed with Jonah Hex. I thought ‘this is a very bad decision or a brilliant decision’. [Fue] really bad.”

Jim Carrey – Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, Jim Carrey distanced himself from the violent sequel to Kick-Ass. “I did kick-ass a month before [el tiroteo de] Sandy Hook and now, in all good conscience, I cannot stand that level of violence,” he wrote on Twitter, denouncing the film. “My apologies”.

Katherine Heigl – Knocked Up (2007)

Knocked Up It remains one of Katherine Heigl’s best-known roles, even though the actress has said she finds the whole thing “a little sexist.” “She paints women as harpies, humorless and uptight, and she paints men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving,” she said, in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I exaggerated the characters, and some days it cost me a lot.” He eventually issued a public apology to the film’s director, Judd Apatow, for his comments.

Katherine Heigl once criticized the film Knocked Up by Judd Apatow (Universal Pictures)

Colin Farrell – Miami Vice (2006)

Few actors are as direct as Colin Farrell, who in 2006 said about the successful Miami Vice: “Miami Vice? I didn’t like it very much. It seemed to me that it was more style than substance, and he accepted that I had a good part of the responsibility. Michael Mann’s film has been reassessed by fans in recent years, with many believing it didn’t get the recognition it deserved when it was released. It is not known if Farrell has changed his mind.

Sarah Jessica Parker – Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Although Sarah Jessica Parker will always be known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, that doesn’t mean he liked the second movie. “I can see where it failed,” she told the audience at the Vulture festival, referring to the criticism. “I get it, I actually get it. I would say that I also understand how much money he raised. I feel like that gets forgotten when it’s discussed.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Red Sonja (1985)

“It’s the worst movie I’ve ever made,” said Arnold Schwarzenegger about the fantasy film Red Sonja. He revealed that she considers her so mean that she inspired her favorite punishment. “When my children misbehave, they are sent to their rooms and forced to watch Red Sonja 10 times. I’ve never had much trouble with them.”

Charlize Theron – Reindeer Games (2000)

For Charlize Theron, her worst movie so far is Reindeer Games. “That was a very very very bad movie,” he assured Esquire in 2007. “But even though the movie sucks, I got to work with John Frankenheimer. I wasn’t lying to myself, that’s why I did it.”

Charlize Theron admitted that she only participated in Reindeer Games to work with director John Frankenheimer (Miramax Films)

Alec Baldwin – Rock of Ages (2012)

There are some actors who know they’re making a mess in the middle of filming. “It was a complete disaster,” Alec Baldwin told TheWrap when asked about Rock of Ages. “A week later, you’re like, ‘Oh, God, what have I done? Critics and audiences agreed when it was released in 2012.

Paul Newman – The Silver Chalice (1954)

Paul Newman had such high standards that, before the release of The Silver Chalice, the Oscar-winning actor published advertisements in the specialized press asking people not to watch the television broadcast of the film. He later called it “the worst film produced during the 1950s.”

Sylvester Stallone – Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992)

As one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone will forever be loved for bringing Rocky and Rambo to the world. His fans will try to forget Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, the 1992 crime comedy that teamed Stallone with Estelle Getty. Sly hates it, too: in 2006, he called it “perhaps one of the worst movies in the entire solar system, including alien productions that we’ve never seen.”

Megan Fox – Transformers (2007)

The Transformers franchise may have grossed billions of dollars at the box office, but critics have never looked favorably on it. Neither has Megan Fox, who told Entertainment Weekly: “People know very well that this is not a movie about acting.” He also previously referred to director Michael Bay: “He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is, so it’s a nightmare working for him.” Fox later retracted his comments, saying it was “justifiable anger” that he should not have made public.

Robert Pattinson – Twilight (2008)

Most actors who regret their roles wait a few years to publicly lament their experience on set. It is not the case of Robert Pattinson. Before the latest Twilight movie was released, the Batman actor spoke about playing heartthrob vampire Edward Cullen: “It’s weird playing something you don’t particularly like.” A few weeks later, he said that he would have “inordinately hated” the series if he hadn’t appeared in it.

Robert Pattinso once admitted that the Twilight movies weren’t his thing (SummitEntertainment)

James Franco – Your Highness (2011)

Director David Gordon Green, Danny McBride and James Franco achieved glory with their marijuana comedy Pineapple Express. Unfortunately, his attempt to make another laugh-out-loud movie was a disaster. “Your Highness ? That movie sucks,” Franco assured gq, adding, “You can’t help that.”