From beauty salons to car washes: the business of Rosa Isela Guzmán, the daughter of “El Chapo” away from the narco

On January 5th it was announced that the Mexican Army, after a strong operation, had managed recapture Ovidio Guzmán, alias The mouse, who is the son of Joaquin Guzman Loera, aka El Chapo Guzmanone of the drug dealers most dangerous that has existed in the history of the country.

The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, leader of Los Chapitos, one of the factions of Sinaloa cartelleft at least 29 dead: 10 soldiers and 19 alleged members of the criminal group. Those are the figures he gave last Friday Luis Crescencio Sandoval, Secretary of National Defense, during the morning press conference that the president gives every day Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

The recapture of Ovid caused criminals to carry out drug blockades in various parts of the city with burned-out cars, however, the president Lopez Obrador He pointed out on Friday morning that “there are no longer blockades by armed groups in the streets. The governor has told me that since yesterday they are removing the burned-out cars from the streets”.

Sandoval also reported that there were reported 35 soldiers wounded by firearms and 21 presumed members of Los Chapitos detained.

Luis Crescencio Sandoval reported that the arrest of El Ratón left at least 29 dead: 10 soldiers and 19 alleged members of the criminal group. PHOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM

The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán caused several personalities from various fields to speak out on the subject. For example, the leader of the National Anti-AMLO Front (BRAKES), Gilberto Lozanowho assured that the capture of Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, The mousewas a mandate of the President of the United States (USA), Joe Bidenand the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeautowards the president Lopez Obrador.

kenya os, A Mexican influencer who in recent years has gained popularity on social networks for her foray into the music industry, turned to her Twitter account. Twitter to send a message to all his countrymen who are submerged in fear, anguish and confusion inside their homes. And it is that she He was born in Sinaloa, but in Mazatlánso he understands all that drug trafficking unleashes.

“My people from Sinaloa, please do not leave your homes, protect yourselves and keep up with the news,” was the message posted by the influencer.

However, another of the reactions that made the most noise was that of the half Ovidio’s own sister, Rosa Isela Guzmán. The woman, who is currently approximately 45 years old, began to have contact with her father, El Chapo Guzmanwho is serving a sentence of Life imprisonment in a high security prison in the United States, until recently. In fact, it showed content shared by The fat and the skinnytelevision program dedicated to entertainment, fragments of the letters that Guzmán Loera sent him.

Ovidio Guzmán was captured on January 5. (Photo: Twitter/@c4jimenez)

Unlike several of the sons of the shorty, Rosa Isela is away from drug trafficking or businesses that involve her father, and contrary to this, the daughter of the capo, who allegedly had with Maria Luisa Ortiz VergaraYou have income from other sources.

Very little is known about his personal life, but in 2015 he revealed some things for the newspaper Guardian. According to some versions, Rosa Isela has four children: two of them are from the relationship he had with Vincent Zambada Nieblason of the may Zambada, also a member of the Sinaloa Cartel.

It is said that the daughter of Guzmán Loera has various business in the United States. In the interview with Guardianassured that all of them are legal, unlike those that his father had, or those that his brothers have.

One of the best known is a barbershop which bears the name Los Charros Barber Shopwhich in May 2022 began to be popular thanks to the fact that Rosa Isela posed with Emiliano Aguilareldest son of the Mexican regional singer, Pepe Aguilar. At that time, rumors began to emerge about the link between the two, but they were never clarified.

Rosa Isela Guzmán has various businesses, such as barbershops, beauty salons, and car washes.

In addition to this barbershop, he also owns other businesses related to food, automobiles, and beauty, such as: Beauty salons; cafeterias and car washes.

Despite boasting that their business in California, United States, are legal, in 2011 he was arrested for 15 days, for a money laundering investigation, for which he had to pay bail USD 50 thousand.

