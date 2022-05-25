From behind and in a sports bra, Ángela Aguilar shows off her mini-waist while painting a graffiti

With a black and white photo Angela Aguilar He showed again that he has a very short waist, which shocks his fans. And went through their stories of Instagram where he shared the image in which he is seen from behind, wearing a sports bra, jeans and painting a modern graffiti.

A few days ago the young singer caused a sensation on social networks due to her change of look, in which without losing her short hair highlights a thick fringe, reaffirming that she has become the favorite interpreter of the Mexican regional. And as proof of her is the recent number one of hers in Billboard with the theme “Wherever they see me”.

Despite his success on his own, Angela Aguilar he does not forget the support he has always received from his father Pepe Aguilar; As a sign of affection and gratitude, he unexpectedly entered the stage of the palenque de Metepec -where the singer was performing in concert- to interpret “You promised”together with his brother Leonardo playing the guitar.

You may also like:

-Angela Aguilar is honest about infidelity, reveals what she would do if a boyfriend cheats on her

-VIDEO: Ángela Aguilar compares her haute couture tennis shoes with an economic brand, she mocks and the fans do not forgive her