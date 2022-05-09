From behind, Belinda raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

Belinda She is one of the most popular singers in Mexico, but also one of the actresses since she has fallen in love in many television series such as “Accomplices to the rescue” and “Friends forever”. Very recently she premiered the series “Welcome to Eden” that returned to the lace on the screen, and this time on Netflix.

Over there, Belinda plays Africa, a woman who enjoys party fun and is very ambitious. Apparently, the lack of affection that she had in her life leads her to always want to be the center of her attention. The recordings began on February 22, 2021 and are carried out in different Spanish locations such as Barcelona, ​​Alicante and Lanzarote. Finally, filming moved to San Sebastian.

In the last hours, the former partner of the Mexican regional music singer Christian Nodal shared a new and incredible photo session from the beach, which raised the temperature of his millions of fans. “The sea is my Eden. What’s yours?” was the epigraph that the composer used in the post of Instagramto refer to the Netflix series.

In the pictures, Belinda She posed in a skin-colored and black swimsuit that undoubtedly highlighted her privileged figure. In addition, he had a zipper on the front of the garment that made it even more beautiful. The publication exceeded 230,000 ‘likes’ and 2,000 comments in just minutes.

“YOU ARE THE OCEAN!! GODDESS OF OLYMPUS” commented the musician Aless Gibaja. The official account of Netflix Spain wrote “This photo” along with a blue heart emoji and “I knew that sirens did exist” was the message of a lover fan of Belinda.