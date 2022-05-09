Entertainment

From behind, Belinda raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

Photo of James James34 mins ago
Belinda She is one of the most popular singers in Mexico, but also one of the actresses since she has fallen in love in many television series such as “Accomplices to the rescue” and “Friends forever”. Very recently she premiered the series “Welcome to Eden” that returned to the lace on the screen, and this time on Netflix.

Over there, Belinda plays Africa, a woman who enjoys party fun and is very ambitious. Apparently, the lack of affection that she had in her life leads her to always want to be the center of her attention. The recordings began on February 22, 2021 and are carried out in different Spanish locations such as Barcelona, ​​Alicante and Lanzarote. Finally, filming moved to San Sebastian.

