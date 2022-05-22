From behind, Belinda raises the temperature posing topless: PHOTO

During the last week, the name of Belinda has appeared repeatedly on different show portals because her ex-fiancé, Christian Nodal, made public one of their conversations where the actress asked her for money to fix her teeth, however, the interpreter of “Luz singravida” has decided stay out of the way so as not to generate more controversy and in response published a topless photography with which he showed that he only wants to focus on the present and his future.

It was through her Instagram profile where the beautiful actress of “Welcome to Eden” published the aforementioned photograph in which posed on her back leaning against a wall wearing only jeans and one of the aspects that caught the most attention was the expression of the actress, which denoted a lot of sensuality and it was because of this that stole hundreds of sighs among his fans and some of his colleagues from the artistic guild, who turned to flattery for the interpreter of “El Sapito”.

“Divine woman”, “You are perfect Beli”, “What a way to radiate beauty”, “A Goddess”, “Super beautiful” and “Winning as always” These are some of the comments that can be read in the comment box of Belinda’s publication, which, until the cut of this writing, already accumulates more than 686 thousand likes.

Why hasn’t Belinda responded to the leak of the conversation?

Belinda’s silence before the leak of the conversation in which she asks Christian Nodal for money has generated a great deal of speculation among the followers of the former couple who were known as “Nodeli” and among these versions there are those who they assure that the actress of Spanish origin is ignoring the Sonoran because she simply does not want to know anything more about himhowever, other of his fans assure that could be preparing a lawsuit against interpreter of “bottle after bottle” for having directly affected her image, however, it is expected that she herself will give her version of events to end this controversy once and for all.

Belinda and Nodal ended their relationship last February. Photo: Special

