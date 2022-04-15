From behind, Halle Berry turns on the nets with her spectacular figure

Halle Berry is one of the fittest women to talk to. Her Oscar award, her talent in acting and her film directives give her the authorized voice. In addition, she is 55 years old and one of her favorites because of her beauty and her blessed well-cared for body.

In March Halle Berry moved with her speech during the Critics’ Choice Awards gala, upon receiving the SeeHer award, intended for women who defy gender stereotypes with their roles. Of course, the news of her awarding covered social networks, such as Instagram, where she has thousands of followers.

Halle Berry from behind. Source: Instagram Halle Berry.

the beautiful words of Berry They began with his first impression and how he took the reins of Herida: “The first time I read the script for Herida, which was my directorial debut, I realized that it was not written for someone like me. So I said to the producers, ‘Why not me? Why can’t it be a black woman?’ And they said, ‘Why not?’ Later they told me to find a director. And then I got the courage to say: ‘Why not me?’ And they said: Why not?

Another role of Halle Berry in Herida (Bruised, in English) is the interpretation of an MMA fighter who is going through a bad time: the reappearance of her son, whom she abandoned as a baby, occurs just as she prepares to face a tough rival.

Recently, Halle Berry surprised on Instagram with a post from the back with a beautiful background of the sea, where she shows a formidable back, her fashionable haircut and all the glamor of a teenager despite her age. The post hits 10,000 likes and has hundreds of loving messages.