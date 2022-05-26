From behind, Karol G raises the temperature in a tight body

As many will know, Carol G She is from Medellin, Colombia. That’s why every time she gives a concert in that country, she feels at home. “After 2 SOLD OUT Nights in Bogotá I still repeat the videos how, wanting to turn back time and relive those times together, I leave with a wrinkled heart to continue touring the world, with the flag of my house in my soul and in my shoulders. I love you well … Thank you for being speechless with me !!!” she expressed in her networks along with a video of that great night.

It was last Saturday, May 21, when Carol G the Movistar Arena in Bogotá exploded. There, the attendees were surprised by the presence of Andrés Cepeda, a Colombian composer and actor, known for his romantic songs such as “Used kisses” and “The best thing in my life.”

Related news

Karol G and Andres Cepeda. Source: Instagram @karolg

Carol G sang with him the song ‘Day after day’. “I’m a fan of his music and having him there was a real honor,” she wrote in his stories. Along with a couple of images, Bichota said: “That’s me. fan mode. Watching him rehearse and learning like a little sponge”. “He also brought me flowers and gave me a peck on the forehead,” she finished her story about her idol.

Source: Instagram @karolg

Karol G and Andres Cepeda. Source: Instagram @karolg

On her second date, the interpreter of “El Makinón” surprised with two Vallenato artists, Jean Carlos Centeno and Jorge Celedón. “Believe me that it is difficult for me to be on stage and sing with music masters that I have been listening to for years and who represented the Colombian flag throughout the world, bringing these two characters together after many years did Carol Gla Bichota” he expressed on stage.

Karol G, Jean Carlos Centeno and Jorge Celedón. Source: Instagram @karolg

The composer also posted photos on her account Instagram of the hot look he wore in Bogotá. It is a fishnet suit, black buccaneers and a tight body of the same color that stood out with her still blue hair. Undoubtedly, the figure of Anuel AA’s ex is one of the most desired.

Karol G from behind. Source: Instagram @karolg