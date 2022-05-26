Entertainment

From behind, Karol G raises the temperature in a tight body

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

As many will know, Carol G She is from Medellin, Colombia. That’s why every time she gives a concert in that country, she feels at home. “After 2 SOLD OUT Nights in Bogotá I still repeat the videos how, wanting to turn back time and relive those times together, I leave with a wrinkled heart to continue touring the world, with the flag of my house in my soul and in my shoulders. I love you well … Thank you for being speechless with me !!!” she expressed in her networks along with a video of that great night.

It was last Saturday, May 21, when Carol G the Movistar Arena in Bogotá exploded. There, the attendees were surprised by the presence of Andrés Cepeda, a Colombian composer and actor, known for his romantic songs such as “Used kisses” and “The best thing in my life.”

Source link

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Alex Lora and his irreverent criticism of the AMLO government for which he was struck down

4 mins ago

Hulu Ranking: These are the most popular movies among American audiences

6 mins ago

DJ Laurent Wolf celebrates his return to the decks at Roller dance

7 mins ago

Raphy Pina sentenced: “I no longer have tears”, the last words of the producer before entering prison | Famous

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button