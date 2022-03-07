From behind: Katherin Giraldo, Karol G’s sister, flew the net

Catherine Giraldo is the half sister of Carol G who has known how to make a living outside of music. Some time ago, he launched a new business premises in Colombia, but in recent days he suffered a robbery and told about it on his networks. “Important notice, together with my team we are very sad and disappointed. At our headquarters in Parque San Antonio we were victims of robbery and violence against the establishment by a damned and unscrupulous person. I will leave you the videos,” he wrote in his stories.

Despite this, that does not prevent her from showing that she is one of the most beautiful Colombians. In the last hours, Catherine He published two photographs together with the simple caption “Happy Weekend”. The short phrase was more than enough to accompany these images that raised the temperature. They exceeded 6,000 likes, although the influencer hid the comments of her followers.

Catherine She probably took this drastic measure of not letting her followers think since she is tired of many criticizing her, either for her body or for anything she does. She recently made a post saying “I see so much criticized attacked and worried about my extra pounds and cellulite! Let me tell you that I am so busy billing that I have not had time to train”.

Catherine left a deeper message to his fans “But I Love That! And do you know why? Because BEAUTY IS NOT ONLY THAT OF THE BODY! There’s Nothing More Exciting Than A BRILLIANT Mind- And For Me Those Stereotypes And Patterns Of Perfectionism Are Already Sent To Pick Up! So baby better leave the mental poverty that is being reflected in your real life!!!”.

In that sense, the businesswoman is very similar to her sister Carol G, who always highlights the power of “real beauty” over surgeries. Recently, the singer made her first cover in the renowned Vogue magazine, where she decided to get out of it with “Little makeup, simple, natural”, as she clarified in an Instagram post.