From behind: Katherin Giraldo, Karol G’s sister, flew the net

Catherine Giraldo is the half sister of Carol G who has known how to make a living outside of music. Some time ago, he launched a new business premises in Colombia, but in recent days he suffered a robbery and told about it on his networks. “Important notice, together with my team we are very sad and disappointed. At our headquarters in Parque San Antonio we were victims of robbery and violence against the establishment by a damned and unscrupulous person. I will leave you the videos,” he wrote in his stories.

Despite this, that does not prevent her from showing that she is one of the most beautiful Colombians. In the last hours, Catherine He published two photographs together with the simple caption “Happy Weekend”. The short phrase was more than enough to accompany these images that raised the temperature. They exceeded 6,000 likes, although the influencer hid the comments of her followers.

