From behind, Luis Miguel’s ex raises the temperature with an incredible photo shoot

Mollie Gouldformer partner of Luis Miguel, returned to demonstrate all its beauty on social networks. The American model shared two photos on Wednesday that triggered a cataract of sighs among her virtual fans. The American wore a muscular pastel pink, her long straightened hair and a big smile. In addition, the showgirl complemented her look with a delicate make up.

A bright red heart emoji, a flash emoji and a smiling face with a halo; plus two thank you tags was the short promotional caption chosen by the ex-girlfriend of Luis Miguel for your post. We remember that la blonda and the “Sol de México” met during the musical tour “Mexico forever!” in the year 2018.

Related news

This aforementioned publication Mollie Gould He garnered more than a thousand likes on Instagram, including that of his former brother-in-law Alejandro Basteri. “I miss your beautiful smile and I love your long hair”, “Too beautiful” and “Miss you in Mexico” were some of the most outstanding messages that the beautiful artist received in her aforementioned post on her Instagram.

Source: Instagram @forevermollie

For her part, Silvia Pinal reminded Luis Miguel and advised Stephanie Salas on her biographical project. The renowned actress offered a press conference with the cast of “Little Red Riding Hood”, a musical that is about to premiere.

Source: Instagram @forevermollie

Even though he doesn’t want it [Luis Miguel]I do love him, he is a very talented boy, it is a great value for me in the countries I have traveled, it is a pleasure to see how people love him, how they cuddle him and how they make him float […] He is a very talented boy, he is handsome, he is nice, he is young, rich, he has everything,” Pinal said about Luis Miguel.