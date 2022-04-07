Entertainment

From behind, Luis Miguel’s ex raises the temperature with an incredible photo shoot

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Mollie Gouldformer partner of Luis Miguel, returned to demonstrate all its beauty on social networks. The American model shared two photos on Wednesday that triggered a cataract of sighs among her virtual fans. The American wore a muscular pastel pink, her long straightened hair and a big smile. In addition, the showgirl complemented her look with a delicate make up.

A bright red heart emoji, a flash emoji and a smiling face with a halo; plus two thank you tags was the short promotional caption chosen by the ex-girlfriend of Luis Miguel for your post. We remember that la blonda and the “Sol de México” met during the musical tour “Mexico forever!” in the year 2018.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Camila Cabello Reveals Her Struggle With ‘Crippling’ Anxiety

6 mins ago

FRIENDS: This is the reason why Reese Witherspoon did not want to participate in the series again

8 mins ago

Photographed without his knowledge at the beach, Camila Cabello launches a cry from the heart

10 mins ago

Camila Cabello: “If you tell me that eating shit off the floor will make me feel better, I will”

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button