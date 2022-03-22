From behind, Shannon de Lima raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Shannon de Lima makes it clear that she steals the hearts of celebrities and strangers. She is not associated with great celebrities from different fields for nothing. There are athletes, such as James Rodríguez and Canelo Álvarez, or singers, such as Marc Anthony, with whom he was even married for three years and forming a strong bond.

Shannon from Lima and Marc Anthony got married in the Dominican Republic in 2014 and until the end of 2016 the love was intense, before a year later they put a definitive end to the relationship. Later, both looked for other loves and relationships to continue with their lives.

Shannon de Lima posing. Source: Instagram Shannon de Lima.

Shannon from Lima He has not remarried and relationships are short-lived. And although she is often related to someone new, her romances are not confirmed. On her part, the Puerto Rican singer has had several loves and within them, those that are closest to the profile of the Venezuelan model. Apparently the interpreter’s heart has a new owner: Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay 2021, with whom he has already uploaded an affectionate photo to her Instagram account, on top of a plane.

Where yes it goes well and almost of excellence to Shannon from Lima It is on social networks, where suitors and men who confess their love for her are not lacking. Her last publication on her social networks has the 33-year-old Venezuelan face down, wearing dark glasses and a swimsuit, in what would be a session under the sun, to maintain her characteristic tan.

The posting on the social network of the little camera has already reached the barrier of 50,000 likes and has messages from all over the world, which highlight the beauty and well-cared figure that it has. Shannon from Lima.