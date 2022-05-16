From behind, the granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez showed her beautiful legs and paralyzed the nets

Galilea Lopez Morillothe daughter of Liliana Rodríguez and only granddaughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez, was living in Miami. But lately she has been shown in Nashville, capital of the state of Tennessee in the United States. There, he also has his real estate office.

this past weekend, Galilee posted a photo shoot at a “2022 Iroquois Steeplechase.” It is held on the second Saturday of May each year at Percy Warner Park. Iroquois Steeplechase is one of the most anticipated events in Nashville. It often receives more than 25,000 people in the stands. Even people from neighboring states travel to see the equestrian event.

“That experience! I always wanted to attend these types of events and dress for the occasion. What a joy to be able to go! Already planning for next year, I made some good notes on this one. The main one is… NO HEELS NEXT TIME. What do you think of my outfit? wrote the granddaughter of Cougar.

The young woman wore a low-cut white dress with a print of black spots. In addition, she accompanied her look with a lady’s hat with white tulle, gloves of the same color and a small yellow bag that stood out on her outfit. The heels, which were not very comfortable for GalileeThey were light blue in color.

“Reliving the obstacle course. Amazing vibes, great people, good times,” he wrote. Galilee in an additional post where he joined several videos of the moment he lived in Percy Warner Park, one of the most important public parks in Nashville, Tennessee.