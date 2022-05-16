Entertainment

From behind, the granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez showed her beautiful legs and paralyzed the nets

Galilea Lopez Morillothe daughter of Liliana Rodríguez and only granddaughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez, was living in Miami. But lately she has been shown in Nashville, capital of the state of Tennessee in the United States. There, he also has his real estate office.

this past weekend, Galilee posted a photo shoot at a “2022 Iroquois Steeplechase.” It is held on the second Saturday of May each year at Percy Warner Park. Iroquois Steeplechase is one of the most anticipated events in Nashville. It often receives more than 25,000 people in the stands. Even people from neighboring states travel to see the equestrian event.

Source link

