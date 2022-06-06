From behind, the granddaughter of “Puma” Rodríguez took all eyes

José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez, in addition to standing out as an excellent musician and singer, has been characterized by his family problems. It is that the 79-year-old Venezuelan does not have a good relationship with his first two daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth Rodríguez, much less with his granddaughter, Galilea Lopez Morillo.

The Cougar Rodriguez He was in the news for having confessed that he was visited by Luis Miguel when he was admitted to intensive care for problems in one of his lungs. El Sol De México approached the hospital and after 20 years without seeing each other, they met again. However, he gave details of his relationship with Pablo Emilio Escobar, known as ‘El Patron del Mal’.

Luis Miguel visited Puma while he was hospitalized. source file

The 79-year-old musician was interviewed by Dante Gebel and surprised the public with his statements about how he met Pablo Emilio Escobar at a concert he had to give in Colombia. The Puma He said: “Several of us singers went to Colombia. One night I did a presentation in a small room and my manager told the organizer that there was no light and he said no. He assured that he felt uncomfortable and that the drug trafficker was probably present.

As for his personal relationships, he Puma Rodriguez He has only one granddaughter, who is the daughter of his eldest daughter Liliana Rodríguez Morillo. The name of the young woman is Galilea López Morillo, she is 26 years old and lives in Miami. In her social networks, the musician’s granddaughter surprised everyone and took all eyes where she can be seen from behind and walking around Boston. The businesswoman raised the temperature and I had thousands of likes.

Galilea López Morillo turned on the nets from behind. Source Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

Unlike his grandfather and his mother, Galilea Lopez Morillo She decided to be away from the world of music and dedicate herself to the business field where she owns a real estate company, which she has in Miami. Her relationship with the Puma is not good, considering that according to Galilea’s words, she has tried to contact him, but she has not received a response.