From being a 2022 Super Bowl champion to delivering orders at a fast food restaurant

A 2022 Super Bowl champion player with the Los Angeles Rams put on his apron and started handing out orders at a fast food restaurant.

Los Angeles Rams is the fashion team in the NFL after consecrating a sensational season with the title of the Super Bowl 2022 after an agonizing victory by 23 to 20 points over the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the stars of the Californian organization did not wait long and found a new interim job.

When it comes to defending the opposing team’s best receiver, the Rams didn’t have to think too hard because they had the ideal cornerback to shut down players of the caliber of Mike Evand and Ja’Marr Chase. This star of the Los Angeles team was the protagonist of the funny story.

American sports players are one of the best examples when it comes to combining sporting success with huge advertising contracts that put a good few million in bank accounts and, on this occasion, it was a Super Bowl champion the one chosen to promote a fast food restaurant.

With seven years in the NFL, five Pro Bowl selections and a three-time All-Pro, Jalen Ramsey He had a 2021 season with 4 interceptions and 16 deflections that made him a fundamental piece to reach and obtain the Vince Loimbardi trophy in the 2022 Super Bowl.

After the celebrations for winning the 2022 Super Bowl, Jalen Ramsey had no problem donning an apron and start delivering fast food at America’s famous restaurant, Raising Cane’s.