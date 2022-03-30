from being the future of video games to a third being worthless

A report shows that this technology adopted by the industry has plummeted in sales.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 30, 2022, 13:48 50 comments

During the last few months we have witnessed a boom in Non Fungible Tokens, better known as NFT. This type of unique, indivisible, transferable and scarce cryptographic token has permeated the video game industry, and we have often seen how various companies, many of them as large as Ubisoft or Konami, bet heavily on the technology.

However, despite the fact that it is defended as a way to preserve content and give value to the elements of video games, It does not seem that they have a very hopeful future, at least if we look at the latest market trends. If we look at the data collected in a Nansen report (which has been echoed by Bloomberg), the bubble could be coming to an end.

Has dropped the value of more than halfThe document points to a collapse in value worldwide, specifically pointing out that a third of NFTs are no longer worth anything and another third of the total is being traded below the cost of minting the tokens themselves. In short: more than half of NFTs have seen their value decline, so they are failing speculatively.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

The study has analyzed 8,400 collections comprising a total of 19.3 million Ethereum-based NFTs. recent sales are down 30% from the previous month and, according to Nansen, the decline is greater (67%) on the OpenSea platform, where the vast majority of tokens are traded. The median value of them was $6,900 at the beginning of the year and is now around $2,000. In other words, if in March there was a daily NFT trading volume of $284 million, in March it plummeted 80% to $50 million per day, according to the Financial Times.

Some experts speak of ‘stabilization’, rather than declineDespite these data, as our colleagues at Xataka remind us, this drop in the value of NFTs does not have to mean the end of the technology since analysts such as Gauthier Zuppinger from NonFungible.com understand this situation as a moment of “stabilization“This expert believes that there is still room for growth in -precisely- sectors such as video games, where there is still moderate demand. We must not forget that just a few months ago Konami debuted on NFTs with great success despite the great rejected by many of his followers.

Just as they have been adopted by the different video game companies for their future plans, other players in the industry have harshly criticized NFTs, such as the specific case of Itch.io, who have directly referred to them as a scam. Developers themselves don’t seem to be very interested in the technology, with a recent survey indicating that the majority do not approve of the application of NFT in video games.

More about: NFT, Ubisoft, Konami, Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies.