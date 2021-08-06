From Bellocchio to Amelio and Mastandrea: the Bobbio Film Festival returns from 21 August

From the Italian “premiere” of “Marx can wait” for Marco Bellocchio, with guest the great Piacenza director “Palm of Honor” in Cannes, at a very rich final evening dedicated to the projections of the works released by the last “Making cinema” workshops in which the fruits previously stopped by Covid will also be recovered. From Saturday 21st to Saturday 28th August the “Bobbio Film Festival” returns, 24th edition directed by Paola Pedrazzini and organized by the Fare Cinema Foundation in synergy with the Municipality of Bobbio, with the support of the Region and the Piacenza and Vigevano Foundation. Eight evenings, therefore, with great guests, from Valerio Mastandrea to Gianni Amelio, enriched daily by debates that as per tradition will be rich and stimulating, thanks to the meeting between actors, directors and guest screenwriters, the public and the students of the courses. It is confirmed as a festival projected into the future thanks to the involvement of the new generations, in accordance with one of the “fil rouge” of the program that stands out in a particular way, the biographical one and that of the generational relationship, especially between fathers and children. Places will be limited, to access the green pass will be required; the ticket office will be active from next week both online on the website of the Municipality of Bobbio and in the town hall in the village of Val Trebbia. All the details of the program on www.fondazionefarecinema.it

POSTER

Bobbio Film Festival Program

Loading... Advertisements