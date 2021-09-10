From Ben Affleck to Reese Witherspoon, here are the stars’ debuts on TV

You have to start somewhere, right? And even what we now call Hollywood stars, da Ben Affleck to Reese Witherspoon, they had to do their good job. Or acting in small films, perhaps for TV, to learn the trade. Getting to grips with how the world of sets and acting works. An indispensable gymnasium to then be able to make the big leap to the cinema.

For example, there is an American TV channel that specializes in small, low-budget films made for entertainment purposes only. These are films that often tell love stories. Or yellows with a not too complicated plot. Or set yourself up during the Christmas season. Lifetime has been making its fortune like this for more than 30 years. 350 films from 1990 to today. Which, in the meantime, have managed to act as a springboard for the great stars and divas who today dominate the billboards outside the cinema. A few examples?

Reese Witherspoon’s debut

Today not only does it have the Oscar won for at home on display Walk the line – when love burns. But she is also a prolific and talented television and film producer. Reese Witherspoon has worked in Hollywood since she was a young girl. And his second film was a Lifetime TV product. It was 1991 and little Reese was the star of Wild flower, next to Beau Bridges And Rosanna Arquette. “I was such a newbieRecalled the actress. Fortunately, he continues, he found a real mentor on that set: Diane Keaton, the director of the film. “He taught me to always be original. Just like her“.

Ben Affleck in a romantic drama

That same year, Lifetime also launched another actor who would become a Hollywood star. A very young Ben Affleck, in fact, was the protagonist of Daddy, the tv movie based on the bestseller by Danielle Steel. Story of a father who has to find a way to communicate with his children when his wife leaves him. Beside him was there Wonder Woman in person. That is to say Lynda Carter. Which still repeats today: “We had a great time working together. I love it“.

Loading... Advertisements

The first takes by Zac Efron

Before the mega worldwide success of High School Musical, Zac Efron he had already acted in some films. One of the very first is Two lives marked, a tv drama that aired in 2004. His interpretation – that of an autistic boy who loves running – deserves a nomination for a Young Artist Award.

Do you want to know who are the others who have made their debut with these films on TV?

BROWSE THE GALLERY AND DISCOVER THE FIRST STEPS OF THE GREAT STARS OF HOLLYWOOD

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION