From Bergamo to Barcelona, ​​a special Vueling route for Christmas

Zach Shipman12 hours ago
From Bergamo to Barcelona, ​​a special Vueling route for Christmas

  • Tuesday 30 November 2021

From 18 December 2021 to 10 January 2022 from Orio al Serio airport, the company’s Christmas connection to reach the city of Barcelona.

Vueling, the airline of the IAG Group (International Airlines Group), is launching a special route for Christmas. From 18 December 2021 to 10 January 2022, passengers departing from Orio al Serio airport will in fact be able to reach Barcelona – Vueling’s international hub – and spend a few days discovering the Catalan city.

The special link will be active in the following days: Saturday 18 December, Monday 20 December, Thursday 23 December, Sunday 26 December, Monday 27 December and Thursday 30 December. In January, however, as follows: Sunday 2 January, Monday 3 January, Thursday 6 January, Sunday 9 January and Monday 10 January.

Throughout the winter season, there is one continuous connection operated by the Orio base. In fact, passengers can also reach from the Bergamo airport the city of Paris thanks to the Milan-Bergamo and Paris Orly routes.

