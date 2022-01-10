From Berlin a new stop to nuclear power, the Commission is postponing

“As the German federal government, in the next few days we will present our declaration to the EU Commission. This statement will include a clear #no to the inclusion of nuclear power in the #taxonomy ”. The tweet of Susanne Körber, spokesperson for the German representation in Brussels, is clear: the government of Olaf Scholz has re-changed its mind on nuclear power. It seemed that the socialist chancellor had convinced the Green part of the government majority to accept that the taxonomy of the European Commission, the ‘guide’ of eco-sustainable energy sources, included nuclear power. And yet another stop arrives from Berlin, right on the day when the German Foreign Minister, the Green Annalena Baerbock, arrives in Rome to meet her Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

The result is that the presentation of the taxonomy in Brussels is still postponed to January 21st.

In their meeting at the Farnesina, Di Maio and Baerbock do not delve into the topic of nuclear power, which is dividing nothing less than the historic ‘engine’ of the European Union, the tried and tested axis between France and Germany, Emmanuel Macron is in favor. But, even if the two foreign ministers do not speak about it, in reality they share the same sensitivity on the issue. Even Di Maio has always been against the return to the atom, like the vast majority of the Cinquestelle Movement. In Rome, therefore, Baerbock finds a bank: a ‘half’ bank for the truth, because the majority of the Italian government is split.

M5s and Pd are against the positions of the German environmentalists. The League, on the other hand, is in favor, finding support in the realism of the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani who is not opposed to the use of new technologies applied to nuclear power, precisely in consideration of the energy needs to be met in an era of transition from fossils like that current.

The fact is that the new altolà in Berlin forces the European Commission to postpone once again the presentation of the taxonomy, the ‘bible’ of the Green deal that will establish which energy sources are financeable as they are in line with the achievement of climate neutrality in 2050. The document was supposed to be presented by the end of 2021, but it got stuck in the dispute between France and Germany. The last date set was January 12, but today we learn of a further postponement to January 21. Emmanuel Macron, in the middle of the election campaign for the presidential elections in April, is supporting the states of Eastern Europe, determined to include gas in the taxonomy, a bargaining chip in support of the French request to include nuclear power. Historically, the former Soviet republics that joined the EU have always been ‘satellite countries’ of Germany, especially Poland. The energy question has instead brought them closer to France, the current president of the EU since January 1st. Not surprisingly, Macron took care to visit the capitals of the east in December, in preparation for the semester of the French presidency. It was also this geopolitical spring that pushed Scholz to convince the Greens to agree to a gas and nuclear taxonomy in order not to lose ground with respect to the Paris ally, in this difficult period of post-Merkel political-institutional adjustment. After all, even Germany, fresh from the completion of the Nord stream 2 from Russia, is asking for gas to be included among the energy sources of the transition. But in recent days the line of environmentalists has prevailed again, led by the Minister of the Environment Steffi Lemke of the Greens, quoted in the tweet with which the German representation in Brussels announces that Berlin remains firm on the no.

The European split is reflected in the fractures in the majority of the Draghi government, also torn apart by the clash on energy, as well as on the election of the President of the Republic, the future of the premier and the executive, the anti-covid measures. It is for this reason that, in the press conference with Baerbock, Di Maio does not show off the agreement with the German minister on the no to nuclear power. This is why they both prefer to focus on the action plan already discussed in December by Mario Draghi and Chancellor Scholz, a plan that wants to establish cooperation in the fight against climate change and in terms of immigration. The plan, explains Di Maio, aims at “a framework of reinforced and periodic consultation mechanisms to achieve certain objectives, from migrations to twin transitions”. The goal is “to be able to organize a bilateral summit for the middle of this year and sign the action plan”. Of course, the part on immigration is held back by the reluctance of most European states to review the Dublin regulation, which obliges those who arrive to seek asylum in countries of first landing such as Italy. If it is not possible to find an agreement for the common management of the migratory phenomenon among all 27 member countries of the European Union, this will be done among those who have European solidarity most at heart, explains Di Maio. The hottest part is about climate and energy. But on this, due to the divisions in the majority and the complicated phase by the candidacy of the premier for the succession to Sergio Mattarella, the Draghi government cannot but limit itself to witnessing the confrontation between the ‘bigs’ of Europe: France and Germany. “We share the choice of Germany which reopens the taxonomy game – comments the head of the delegation of the M5s in Brussels Tiziana Beghin – Nuclear is a 100% unsafe energy source and produces waste that citizens do not want to be stored close to home. Including it among environmentally sustainable activities will only drain fundamental resources by slowing down investments in the production of renewable energy, solar, wind and hydroelectricity. This is the way forward if we want to ensure sustainable bills and at the same time achieve energy independence. The Italian government follows the German example and sends its opinion to the Commission that it envisages a taxonomy that is truly sustainable ”.