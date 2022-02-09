from Berlin the new sustainable electric scooter

Naon Zero-One is the concept of the new electric scooter coming from Berlin and which will be presented on the market as one of the most sustainable vehicles in two different variants. From the first glance we immediately notice the great simplicity of construction, which is not a ‘casual’ approach, but chosen to make it easier to replace body elements in the event of problems and damage.

And it does not end there, because for the maximum sustainability of the new electric scooter (how the zero-emission mopeds work), all the plastic coatings, in addition to being separable, have not been painted: the choice is to rmake disposal easier of the vehicle components.

Sustainability in the construction of the Naon Zero-One electric scooter

During the production phase of the aluminum frame, the amount of water and energy required was greater than that required for other vehicles of the same category, it is true, but it was promptly compensated with greater energy efficiency on the road, ensured by the lightness of the material; aluminum weighs less than the steel usually used.

Also from the point of view of dynamic of the new hyper sustainable electric scooter we can count other benefits, given the low center of gravity of the vehicle, thanks to the fact that the interchangeable batteries have been expertly positioned under the platform. Their capacity is 2.4 kWh and the autonomy guaranteed by the scooter reaches a maximum of 140 kilometers. The electric motor installed in the rear wheel of the new Naon Zero-One concept releases 7 kW / 9.5 horsepower of power and 200 Nm of torque.

The list price of the new sustainable electric scooter

As we anticipated at the beginning, the new electric scooter (by now the sector is in great expansion) Naon Zero-One will be launched on the market in two different variants to satisfy the needs of all potential customers. We start with the basic version L1e, which will reach a maximum speed of 45 km / h and which will be offered at a list price of 4,920 euros. The electric scooter in the ‘premium’ variant, capable of traveling up to 100 km / h, on the other hand, will be offered a 6,420 euros.

As for the specific characteristics of the sustainable electric scooter that comes from Berlin, we can say that the compartment under the saddle is large and that space has not been sacrificed due to the position of the battery: it is possible to store small personal items, as well as a Jet helmet. As regards the vehicle set-up, the suspensions have been calibrated by the manufacturer in order to guarantee the highest level stability and comfort for the rider. Braking was entrusted to a disc brake system with ABS.

We said that, the design of the electric scooter is a lot minimal, just to be more sustainable. We see a transparent shield and the absence of the TFT digital instrument panel, which can be replaced by the smartphone: a special housing has been created in which to insert the phone, on the handlebar.

About the company that created the concept, Naon is based in Berlin and focuses on two-wheeled electric mobility. By combining innovative technology with high-quality materials and local manufacturing made in Germany, his electric scooter opens up a new path towards low-impact personal mobility.