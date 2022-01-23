from Bettega to Ibrahimovic, ten challenges that symbolize the rivalry

Milan-Juventus, from Bettega’s heel to Rebic’s goal, from Mannari to Muntari’s ghost goal. The ten most important challenges at San Siro

At San Siro, Milan-Juventus is staged, a classic of Italian football in front of only 5,000 spectators, the maximum allowed by the new anti-Covid regulations. Milan are the team against which Juve have lost (51 times) and drew the most (67). On the other hand, the Bianconeri have won 67 direct matches in the league.

In the last nine matches at the home of the Rossoneri, there has been no draw. The last one dates back to February 2012: 1-1 with goals from Nocerino and Matri. At that time Allegri coached Milan and Conte Juventus.

To get closer to the challenge, let’s relive the ten symbolic challenges of the rivalry at San Siro. The time machine as a first stop takes us back to October 31, 1971. Vycpalek’s Juventus, who would have won their fourteenth championship by one point, dominated the scene and won 4-1. Roberto Bettega, a goal artist, embeds a signature heel shot in the brace that opens the challenge. Even Nereo Rocco takes off his hat as a sign of approval. Causio and Anastasi complete the poker, Bigon’s AC Milan goal.

In the 1988-89 season, no one stops Giovanni Trapattoni’s Inter. The confrontation between Milan and Juventus is worth at most a place in the Uefa Cup. On March 12, 1989, after an own goal by Tricelli and a splendid volley by Evani, the twenty-year-old Graziano Mannari takes the stage. He had already made himself known a couple of years earlier, as the protagonist of a commercial against violence in stadiums after the defeat against Roma in 1987. Werewolves rises, scores a diving header on a cross from Donadoni. He takes a taste and also signs the 4-0 with a classic goal, similar to those that marked his years in the Rossoneri Spring: Costacurta’s low pass, dribbling on Tacconi, support with an empty goal.

In the following season the European champions Milan and Juve try in vain to oppose Maradona’s Napoli in the race for the Scudetto. On November 5, the direct match in the first round gives emotions. De Agostini’s goal from a penalty and Schillaci overturned Van Basten’s advantage, but it was the Dutchman and Donadoni in the final who gave the 3-2 to Milan.

Milan-Juventus, the great challenges of the nineties

In 1994-95, Marcello Lippi’s first Juventus wins both matches against Milan. In the first leg Roberto Baggio scores with a header anticipating Alessandro Costacurta. The Milan defender revealed that the Divin Codino called the ball, that is, he pretended to be a Rossoneri footballer. An almost trivial trick, but it worked. On the return, the challenge is not spectacular but the goals of Radishes, who climbs over the goalkeeper and scores with an empty goal, e Vialli draw a 2-0 decisive to launch the Bianconeri towards the Scudetto.

Juventus celebrates the centenary season with title number 24, the Intercontinental in Japan, the European Super Cup. On April 6, he demolishes Milan in its worst season of the Berlusconi era. The 6-1 with braces from Jugovic and Vieri it remains a moment impossible to forget.

The last chapters of the rivalry

On December 9, 2001, as Milan coach, Carlo Ancelotti foretaste a revenge against his former team. But at San Siro Milan-Juve ends 1-1. Del Piero’s penalty cancels Shevchenko’s eurogol, who had never scored for Buffon before. The spark is a champion, the eternally unanswered question: did he really want to shoot or just cross? San Siro, when in doubt, comes down.

After the 2003 Champions League final, Milan-Juventus also decides the 2005 championship, which will then be revoked to the bianconeri of the former Fabio Capello. His solid and cynical Juve wins 1-0. More than Trezeguet’s header, the most lasting trace of that match is Alessandro Del Piero’s reverse assist.

Milan-Juventus in the 2000s, from Muntari to Rebic

The following season, Juventus won all the first nine games of the season. But on the tenth, Milan signs a masterpiece: goals from Seedorf and Kakà, “Cursed” by Pirlo and game closed at half-time. Trezeguet can only mitigate the defeat.

The most famous challenge of the last decade between Milan and Juventus is played on 25 February 2012. One name is enough to tell the story, that of Muntari. If, then, we add “ghost goals”, the memory takes shape.

Read also – 25 February 2012, eight years ago Muntari’s goal in Milan-Juve: the most discussed episode of the decade

Cooler than that of 4-2 of July 2020 at San Siro. The highest moment of Rabiot’s Italian experience, which doubles Cristiano Ronaldo’s advantage, is thwarted by a Rossoneri poker in the last half hour. The goals, in succession, bear the signature of Ibrahimovic, Kessie, Leao and Rebic.