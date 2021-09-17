From Beyoncé to Travis Scott, brands grow thanks to celebrities

A portrait of Beyoncé



Today celebrities have more and more power in determining the success of a brand or in bringing old models back into fashion and increasing the trend in resale prices of vintage garments. This was confirmed by Stockx, the online reselling platform where you can sell and buy limited edition sneakers, streetwear and accessories and recently also works of art. In his report Big facts: agents of influence highlights how celebrities and industry leaders are driving new trends and influencing the resale market.

The case of stands out above all Beyoncé And Telfar: The day after the international artist was spotted carrying a white bag of the brand, Telfar’s searches on Stockx increased by 500% compared to the daily average, and both searches and exchanges of these products on the platform remained high even months after the pop star’s peak last July. Even for well-known brands and products, co-labs with celebrities and influencers of the star system of the moment push sales and increase their hype. For example, the rapper’s collaboration Bad Bunny for Adidas forum brought the model back into fashion, increasing trade by 550% from its launch to March 2021 compared to the previous six months. Even the clothing line Fragment benefited from its partnership with the US artist Travis Scott: the average price of clothing resulting from the liasion between the two on Stockx is almost double that of all other Fragment clothing items. Not least was the effect of the collaboration of Cardi B with ReebookIn fact, its version of the Club C model led to a 510% increase on the platform in the first half of 2021 compared to the previous year.

With regard to New BalanceFinally, the situation is even more particular, as the brand has partnered with a wide range of talents and consequently the company’s most successful collaborations are exceeding the value of the Standard & Poor’s 500 (the most important stock index North American). To demonstrate this, just think of the sought-after versions of Salehe Bembury And Joe Freshgoods: the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002r peace be the journey, since their launch in October 2020 have seen exchanges increase by 50%, while for the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 992 no emotions are emotions, launched in February 2020, the increase trading grew by 500%, both with a relative increase in the S&P 500 of 35%. (All rights reserved)