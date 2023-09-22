From Beyonce’s Tour Wardrobe to Your Wardrobe

Beyoncé’s first show for her Renaissance World Tour in May left fans as impressed by her outfit as they were by her setlist. One look featured a larger-than-life, triangle-paneled gown and headpiece from Japanese brand Anrealage. At first, the garments appeared pure white, but after being exposed to two moving strips of light, they changed in color.

Bey’s Renaissance look exemplifies a fashion technique that is growing in popularity: the use of color-changing fabrics to create chameleon-like clothes. In this case, the surprise came from Anrealage’s UV-reactive textiles. The brand unveiled the technology in 2015 and has since used it throughout its collections, including its viral Fall-Winter 2023 show.

Another brand that has recently leaned toward UV technology is PH5, a New York-based knitwear label known for its groovy hemlines and body-hugging ribbed fabrics. Led by designers Wei Lin and Zoe Champion, PH5’s clothes differ from Anrealage in one important way: Wearers can change the color of their garment by simply walking out.

“It’s not just clothes for a picture,” Champion tells Bustle via Zoom. Although most of PH5’s UV-reactive watch pieces top $200, the designer is doing his best to make the technology as accessible as possible through whimsical but wearable knit silhouettes. “We really want people to feel like they’re wearing something interesting, but they can live in it with the weave and the vibe of everything. Someone wore (our dress) to a gender-reveal baby shower, and it turned pink in the sun. “It may be seen as a gimmick, but it’s really something special for people that they’re using to add some excitement to their lives.”

Color-changing clothing first gained mainstream notoriety in the 1990s when sportswear manufacturer Jenra released Hypercolor, a line of cotton tees and shorts whose color changed in response to increased temperatures of the wearer. Its success was short-lived – after a few washes, the pieces turned a permanent purple-brown color. Today, color-changing garments can generally be divided into two categories, UV-reactive and LED-activated. Brands like Anrealage and PH5 fall into the first group.

Christy Sparrow/Getty ImagesEntertainment/Getty Images

“This is really the yarn we work with. It was dipped in one coat, and the coating is UV-reactive,” says Lin. The thread in question starts with viscose made from tree pulp, which absorbs the properties of a UV-reactive coating at the molecular level. You might think such innovative materials would be difficult to maintain, but all of PH5’s UV-reactive items can be machine washed and tumble dried on low. “It’s porous and can take up that coating, so it doesn’t wash off or rub off,” says Champion.

For the less science-savvy among us, the second category of color-changing fashion – LED-activated apparel – may seem more intuitive. The technology first arrived on the runway in Alexander McQueen’s fall 1999 collection for Givenchy, where a final look embedded with stars and lights predicted a cyborgian sartorial path to Y2K.

Pierre Vauthe/Sigma/Getty Images

Since then, show-stopping looks from stars like Lupita Nyong’o have kept lit-up fashion in the zeitgeist. But there’s no fashion moment more memorable than Zendaya’s famous Cinderella gown from the 2019 Met Gala. When tapped with the wand of her renowned stylist Law Roach, the once brown and lifeless skirt began to dance with lights and blossom into a giant cupcake shape.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images John Shearer/Getty ImagesEntertainment/Getty Images

Compared to UV-reactive technology, LED-activated textiles have their own advantages, such as the ability for manufacturers to decide when and how the fabric changes color. You can sew the lights and power sources directly onto the fabrics, which eliminates the difficult process of coating yarn fibers with UV-reactive materials before weaving them into fabrics. While there’s no danger of your clothes getting sunburned, Lynn says this can happen when UV-reactive clothes are exposed to bright sunlight for several hours at a time, causing them to lose their pre-UV color. Can be prevented from changing back into.

Still, Lynn and Champion think UV-reactive fashion is more user-friendly than its LED counterpart (a dress covered in electrical cords can’t exactly go in the washing machine). They see a world of untapped possibilities that this could create. PH5 recently held its first runway show at New York Fashion Week, and it was full of never-before-seen interpretations of the brand’s color-changing technology.

A handful of pieces started out with abstract green and beige prints, but after wandering around the outdoor venue, all hints of beige changed to fluorescent pink. Even after being taken to the runway, the bubblegum colored fabric still had white spots where the UV rays had not yet changed its color. A model walked in wearing a tank-style maxi dress, and when she removed her hand from her hip to reveal a white handprint underneath, the audience held their breath.

Photo Courtesy Ph5 Photo Courtesy Ph5 Photo Courtesy Ph5 Photo Courtesy Ph5

“Previously, we made entire garments and T-shirts in UV yarn, but this season, we also created our more compact knitting technique with different patterns,” says Champion of the Spring/Summer 2024 collection. “The great thing about knitwear and the way we’ve evolved is that we can take all these different elements and bring them together. By bringing in different colors, I think we can create an unlimited number of combinations and variations.”

Lin and Champion believe that several barriers have prevented UV-responsive fabrics from becoming fully mainstream. PH5’s UV yarn is five times more expensive than its regular yarn counterparts, while its increased sensitivity to heat and pressure adds careful extra steps to the production process.

“In knitted garments, before we finish production, one of the last steps is to wash and dry the fabrics, and then we steam and flatten them before folding and packing them,” says Lin. “We hang a lot of our UV fabrics rather than folding them because we don’t want the coating to be unevenly distributed in the initial stage, as they are still very delicate when newly made.”

The most affordable versions of color-changing clothing on the market cater to ravers’ sensibilities. While Etsy is full of glow-in-the-dark options, it’s difficult to find truly transformative pieces. LED fashion brand Neon Cowboys offers some well-priced accessories, but clothes start at $380 for a sold-out pair of pants with light-up lace details. When it comes to pieces you’ll actually want to wear regularly, the PH5 is one of the most accessible options on the market. Still, with prices starting at $140 for a T-shirt and sizes only ranging from XS-L, “accessible” is a relative term.

For now, color-changing dresses are mostly meant for the Beyoncés of the world (and those who can spend a few hundred dollars on a dress), but there’s still plenty to enjoy as a viewer. Something is there. Expect more and more viral moments involving technology on the red carpet and beyond. As for the PH5, the designers want you to benefit as much as possible from their UV-reactive innovations.

“It also reminds you to apply sunscreen,” Champion says with a laugh. “You think it’s cloudy today, but then you go outside and your dress turns pink.”