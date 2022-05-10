From bikinis to luxury dresses: 5 Yalitza Aparicio looks that have sparked criticism

Yalitza Aparicio has become a topic of conversation after it was shown in bikini in his recent photo Instagram. Although she was highly acclaimed by many users for breaking established beauty stereotypes, she was heavily criticized by others. This is not the first time that the actress of ‘Rome‘ is judged by their looks and here we show you the 5 most controversial.

After the actress, 28 years old, became known in the film Alfonso Cuaron, It has become very popular, and thanks to its message against discrimination and racism, as well as being proud of its indigenous roots, it has been the image of many advertising campaigns for expensive luxury brands.

5 Yalitza Aparicio looks that have caused criticism

The original of Tlaxiaco, Oaxacahas paraded through the red carpets with luxurious dresses from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, dior, Louis Vuitton, Oscar de la Renta, Moravy, among others. Also, last year Cartier named her Friend of the Maison, while Prada chose her as ambassador. From it, Yalitza She has been the victim of harsh criticism from those who do not accept seeing her in designer clothes as she is indigenous, however, she has responded forcefully.

Yalitza shows off with luxury brands Photo: IG @yalitzaapariciomtz

In addition, in their social networks such as Instagramwhere she already has 2.2 million followers, the actress also wears some typical pieces of the region from which she originates, showing that although she is already an internationally known artist, she still proudly wears this type of Mexican clothing.

Also, it has been shown sure of her body Well, she also uploads to her official accounts photos of some looks in which she is proud of her figure, for example fitted dresses, navels, crop tops and more recently in a bikini, like the last photo in which she gave a powerful message of self-love.

“Every time I have these types of photos, I’m embarrassed to share them, because of comments that come up … but I always talk about self-love, and the truth is that I love myself just the way I am. Also, I’m the younger version of the rest of my life. PS. We haven’t left the tlayudas in Oaxaca, it’s impossible to stop eating”.

Yalitza shows off in a bikini Photo: IG @yalitzaapariciomtz

Model fitted dresses Photo: IG @yalitzaapariciomtz

The navels have also caused a sensation Photo: IG @yalitzaapariciomtz

She has built a career as a model Photo: IG @yalitzaapariciomtz

