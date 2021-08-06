from Bill Gates to De Benedetti. But how much does the super luxury holiday cost?- Corriere.it

The Sheikh of Qatar, the engineer and publishing magnate Charles De Benedetti with his Yacht Solo, costing over 62 million euros, Bill Gates and now also Jennifer Lopez. These are just some of the VIPs on holiday in our seas on board of dream yachts for nababbi holidays. The singer was spotted in Capri in the company of the beloved Ben Affleck on the super-oily Valerie, 85 meters, 9 cabins, equipped with helipad, swimming pool, spa. Rental cost: 1.2 million euros per week. The 110 million euro yacht, able to accommodate up to 17 people, was born in the shipyards of the German company Lurssen, which also built Nord, the 142-meter mega yacht, with a submarine on board.

The summer of mega yachts We are living the best moment in the history of yatching. People have understood that it is better to spend the money than to keep it in the bank. Oscar Romano a name in the world of luxury yachting for organizing trips for Russian tycoons, well-known Italian industrialists and famous stars. I arranged charters on an 80-meter yacht for Gaddafi. After working as a charter broker in Monte Carlo with Fraser Yachts Worldwide, I became interested in selling. Today I work for Binetti who, with shipyards in Viareggio and Livorno, has sold more than twice as many as in the golden years.



The whims of VIPs: the most bizarre requests The most bizarre requests? A lady asked me 40 thousand liters of Evian not to drink but to wash and shower. An Italian guest wanted to change the chef because he didn’t like how he cooked. We were in Taormina, we had to find in a short time a cook willing to give up a restaurant on the mainland and set sail with us. On another trip, we were asked to set up a dinner on a deserted beach with a guitar. We had to bring with a tender a generator with a mobile kitchen. In addition to bottles, food, lights, etc.

Billionaire whims. In addition to the hired crew, bodyguards, babysitters, trainers, even mistresses also get on board! The real protagonist for, more than the boat itself, always and only the crew. That's what makes the difference.

Where do VIPs go in Italy Happy crew, happy charter, is said in jargon. Among the customers, the American the one most inclined to chat and involve the crew, the russian more pretentious and less condescending, then there are those who do not want to see anyone, not even the commander except to decide the itinerary.

The most popular routes this summer? Côte d’Azur, with Saint Tropez where it is very difficult to find a berth, Portofino, Capri, the Coast, Greece, a bit ‘Sicily, recovering Spain.

Luxury services on board But what kind of services are served on board to justify so much money? The very meticulous organization of the charter – continues the manager – Everything must be organized from A to Z. It starts by planning the transfer from the airport. Once, from Kazakhstan they asked me for a private plane for 30 people. Before the trip we send 10-page questionnaires where we ask that newspapers you like to read, preferences, special desires and food intolerances, etc. He often compiles all the PR. In addition to helipads, swimming pools, saunas, whirlpool there are gigantic inflatable toys, which slide into the water from the last jetty, protective nets in the water where you swim against any sharks. And again submarines with glass to go underwater and SeaBob, jet skis that go deep”. Everything must also be cleaned to perfection, glass included. “As soon as you get on board, you are greeted with welcome drinks and a crew attendant only takes care of unpacking and redoing the suitcases.