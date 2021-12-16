From Billie Eilish to Beyoncé and Jay-Z: who will win the 2022 Oscar for best song?

After Adele, Lady Gaga and Elton John, another music star could receive the most coveted statuette in Cinema Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige in a scene from “Respect”. Credit: © 2020 MGM

Luca Fontò



With the nominations ai 64th Grammy Award The season of the American awards has officially opened, which will close on the night of March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood with the award of Oscar awards. And among the most important statuettes for cinema around the world there is also the one dedicated to the best original song: an award that only in recent years has gone into the hands of Elton John, Adele, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith And John Legend. To win it are not the performers of the songs – written specifically for a film – but its authors and its authors. Spouses Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, for example, made a double with the Disney-Pixar hits “Let it go” from “Frozen” e “Remember me” from “Coco”. Pasek & Paul instead, winners thanks to “City of stars”, they tried it again the year after the success of “La La Land” with one of the songs from the musical “The greatest showman” and they try again this year with the film adaptation of their triumphal Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen”.

Against them, names like Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Camila Cabello, Adam Levine and last year’s winner HER We will find out who will enter the five Oscar nominees on Tuesday afternoon February 8, 2022, the day of the announcement of the nominations ai 94th Academy Award.