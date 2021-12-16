From Billie Eilish to Beyoncé and Jay-Z: who will win the 2022 Oscar for best song?
After Adele, Lady Gaga and Elton John, another music star could receive the most coveted statuette in Cinema
Luca Fontò
December 8, 2021 at 09:00
With the nominations ai 64th Grammy Award The season of the American awards has officially opened, which will close on the night of March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood with the award of Oscar awards. And among the most important statuettes for cinema around the world there is also the one dedicated to the best original song: an award that only in recent years has gone into the hands of Elton John, Adele, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith And John Legend. To win it are not the performers of the songs – written specifically for a film – but its authors and its authors. Spouses Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, for example, made a double with the Disney-Pixar hits “Let it go” from “Frozen” e “Remember me” from “Coco”. Pasek & Paul instead, winners thanks to “City of stars”, they tried it again the year after the success of “La La Land” with one of the songs from the musical “The greatest showman” and they try again this year with the film adaptation of their triumphal Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen”.
Against them, names like Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Camila Cabello, Adam Levine and last year’s winner HER We will find out who will enter the five Oscar nominees on Tuesday afternoon February 8, 2022, the day of the announcement of the nominations ai 94th Academy Award.
“Be alive” by Beyoncé
Written by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson
The friendship between Beyoncé And Serena Williams it’s hardly a mystery – and so it’s no wonder that the newly 40-year-old Houston-based singer-songwriter, already a 28 Grammy Award winner, recorded the original song for the film. “A Winning Family – King Richard”, biopic about the father of the two most famous tennis players in the world, which will be released on our screens next January 13. It would be Beyoncé’s first Oscar nomination, after 8 Emmy and 4 Golden Globe nominations.
“No time to die” by Billie Eilish
Written by Billie Eilish and Finneas
After various ups and downs, the 25th film by James Bond, “No time to die”, finally landed on screens around the world between September 30th and October 1st of this year. The original song of the same name, however, had already been released as a single in February 2020, which is why it has already obtained the Grammy as best original song for a movie. If it also wins the Oscar, it would be the third consecutive song in the saga after Adele’s “Skyfall” and Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the wall”.
“Colombia, mi encanto” by Carlos Vives
Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda
After the success of his “Hamilton” on Disney +, the name of Lin-Manuel Miranda began to come out of Broadway theaters. It had already been the Jack of “Mary Poppins Returns” and with the song by “Oceania” had touched the much coveted EGOT, that is the quatern of the most important awards for the American show: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Miranda then tries again with a director’s film, another to which she lends her voice and above all the eight original songs of the new Disney classic “Encanto“.
“Here I am (singing my way home)” by Jennifer Hudson
Written by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King
2021 brought two of them to the screen Aretha Franklin: one played by Cynthia Erivo in the miniseries “Genius”, the other by Jennifer Hudson in the movie “Respect”. Both actresses and singers have already been nominated for an Oscar, but only Hudson won – as a supporting actress in the film. “Dreamgirls” of 2007. 25 years later she could get a double nomination, as interpreter and as author of the best original song, as had already happened to Lady Gaga in 2019.
“Automatic woman” by HER
Written by Van Hunt, Brittany Talia Hazzard and HER
After more than thirty years of career as an actress, Halle Berry makes his directorial debut with the movie Netflix “Bruised – Struggle to live”, available in streaming on Netflix since November 24. It is the story of a former MMA fighter who seeks custody of her son while relaunching her athletic career. The original song is written and performed by HER, nominated for an 8 Grammy and already winner of the Oscar last year for “Fight for you”, original song from the film “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
“Guns go bang” by Kid Cudi & Jay-Z
Written by Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi and Shawn Carter
Another movie Netflix, released last November 3, “The harder they fall” is the first feature film directed by London-based singer and musician Jeymes Samuel, known as The Bullitts, which rewrites the canons of the American Western by telling the legend of Nat Love. Produces Shawn Carter, codenamed for Jay-Z, which could not fail to also sign part of the soundtrack. It could make its debut in the Oscar five, in fact, with two songs taken from this film.
“The anonymous ones” by SZA
Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Amandla Stenberg
The musical “Dear Evan Hansen”, past for Broadway in 2016, he already took home 6 Tony Awards, a Grammy and an Emmy, launching the career of the leading performer Ben Platt. The film adaptation was a must: it will be released in our cinemas on 2 December and adds an original song and actresses Amy Adams And Julianne Moore. For the duo of authors Pasek & Paul it could be the second Oscar and the fourth nomination after “La La Land” and “The greatest showman”.
“Call me Cruella” by Florence + The Machine
Written by Nicholas Britell and Florence Welch
Among the many pieces of the very rich soundtrack of “Cruella” – the prequel that investigates the past of one of the most beloved villains Disney interpreted by Emma Stone – Hear the Bee Gees, the Rolling Stones, Nina Simone and David Bowie. To them is added an original song with music by Nicholas Britell (nominated for two Oscars for Barry Jenkins films) and voice of Florence Welch dei Florence + The Machine: just received a Grammy nomination for best soundtrack.
“Million to one” by Camila Cabello
Written by Camila Cabello and Scott Harris
There “Cinderella” Amazon Original is an inclusive and emancipated retelling of the fairy tale written and rewritten by Basile, Perrault and the Brothers Grimm. To interpret the protagonist is Camila Cabello, singer making her debut as an actress – and it is no coincidence that the film is full of new songs, starring among others by Idina Menzel, Billy Porter And Pierce Brosnan. Leading the way, however, is the solo song “Million to one”, written by Cabello with Scott Harris, fellow author of Shawn Mendes.
“Hourglass” by Mary J. Blige
Written by Teddy Riley, Andy Murray, Benjamin Wright and RØMANS
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of his album “My life”, last February, Mary J. Blige released a documentary Amazon Original and a new single, “Hourglass” which marks his return to music after a year from “Always”. Blige has already been nominated for two Oscars, in 2018, for the Netflix film “Mudbound”: She was the first African American woman to receive more than one nomination in the same year and the first person to be nominated for both performing and music.