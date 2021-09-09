From Billie Eilish’s wolf cut to Maneskin’s shag: we want tousled, unruly hair

There is a new haircut star on social media and especially on Tik Tok. Is called wolf cut, literally cut of the wolf, and the reason is easily understood. The different lengths that overlap in this hairstyle, where shorter scaled tufts bring volume at the top going to thin towards the tips, they create a ruffled effect that recalls the fur of the wolf. First ambassador of the perfect look for summer is Billie Eilish, which in recent months has amazed the many fans around the world not only by abandoning the transgressive two-tone green-black head in favor of platinum blonde, but by giving us a cut according to the rebellious rules of the wolf cut.

Generation Z, the young musician’s chosen audience, did not take long to copy her hairstyle and this is not just a guess. On Google and Pinterest searches for the “wolf cut to Billie Eilish”, but also to Demi Lovato, have increased dramatically. The same goes for hashtags on Instagram and even more so for views on Tik Tok, often thanks to some influencers who have shown how to replicate the shaggy and saucy climb in do it yourself: tying the affected strands into a ponytail and cutting the ends at the same height.

Demi Lovato

To the detriment of the English, international wording, the wolf cut is a trend that comes from the Far East and that usually combine a medium length with bangs, full and short or curtain on the forehead and parade. The ideal crease is moved by soft waves, for a beach effect but also a grunge effect, the more the tufts are disheveled. If, thanks to its deliberately disheveled air, the wolf cut does not take too long in front of the mirror, maintenance is to be taken care of with the trusted hairdresser, to safeguard the scaling or on the contrary allow the lengths to be progressively realigned.

The year of climbing

Star ambassadors of the wolf cut aside, it is no surprise that the ruffled wolf-effect (and badgirl) cut takes hold in 2021, a year that crowned medium and scaled cuts. The mullet it took different shapes, sometimes marking a clear and graphic demarcation between lengths, creating a visible double effect on straight hair. The common denominator of elaborate hairstyles remains the helmet-like volume on the top of the head.

The new evolutions of the mullet, from the Japanese hime cut to the ‘double cut’

If 2021 is the year of the mullet, the iconic 80s cut with tufts shorter on the front of the head and longer on the shoulders (at the time described as “Business in front, party in the back”), the first months of the year have already seen several of its evolutions. Among the most popular are the short mullet, the most faithful to the original model launched by David Bowie, the new one soft-serve mullet, a softer, longer version that grows into a long, layered shag, the mullet bang or “double cut” (also known as “bad haircut”), a cut with a sharp step between the front and back tufts, andjapanese hime cut, the more geometric interpretation of the mullet bang, which is worn with strictly straight hair and bangs





The inspirations come so much from the Asian manga-style hairstyles, with full fringes and parade lengths, and from the rock hair of the seventies and eighties. The wolf cut, in fact, is halfway between the mullet and the shag, the lucky multi-layered hairstyle born in those years in New York and since then seen at the head of many divas, from Jane Fonda to Meg Ryan to Taylor Swift.

The Maneskins

After all, the names are reinvented but the concept of the wolf cut is nothing more than a contemporary reinterpretation of that fluid mullet cut, without limitations of genre, which David Bowie portrayed in version almost fifty years ago Ziggy Stardust and which lives on today on the hair of contemporary idols such as the Maneskins, from bassist Victoria to guitarist Thomas.

