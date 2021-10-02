Here’s who Anne Hathaway is: from biography to private life, all about the actress of The Devil Wears Prada and Les Miserables.

Anne Hathaway is one of the most loved and acclaimed actresses in Hollywood, during her career she has won several prestigious awards including, in 2013, the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Les Misérables. For her, success was immediate: from the beginning of her career she was highly appreciated by the public and by professionals. From biography to private life, let’s now see everything there is to know about her.

Anne Hathaway: the biography

Anne Hathaway was born in New York the November 12, 1982 (his zodiac sign is therefore that of the Scorpio), however, grew up in New Jersey. Her mother, Kate McCauley, is also an actress and Anne has decided to follow in her footsteps since she was a child.

Anne Hathaway

Her showbiz debut came in 1999, when she landed a role in the TV series Get Real. In 2001 he made his debut in the cinema, with the Disney film Pretty Princess.

Anne Hathaway was then one of the protagonists of the highly acclaimed Brokeback Mountain Secrets. It is precisely this fil that makes her become a real star: her success is then consecrated by The devil wears Prada, where she stars Andy Sachs.

He then starred in Passengers – High altitude mystery, Alice in Wonderland (where she plays the White Queen), IThe Dark Knight – The Return, Les Misérables (thanks to some he also won the Oscar Prize), Interstellar And Witches.

Anne Hathaway: private life

Anne Hathaway in 2008 met Adam Shulman: between the two began a love story that in 2012 led to marriage. In 2016 their first child was born Jonathan Rosebanks, in 2019 the second child Jack.

Who is Adam Shulman, Anne Hathaway’s husband

As well as Anne Hathaway, too Adam Shulman is an actor and producer. He was born on April 2, 1981 in New York (his zodiac sign is therefore that of Aries). At the cinema we saw him in Hazzard – The Dukes to the rescue, in which he played Deputy Sheriff Enos Strate.

Anne Hathaway, where do you live?

Anne Hathaway, along with her husband Adam Shulman and their two children, Jonathan and jack, live in California, in a villa built in the style of a Swiss chalet.

In reality this is not the only house owned by the actress, who also owns one New York (in Manhattan).

Anne Hathaway: heritage

According to the magazine Celebrity Net Worth, Anne Hathaway owns a net worth of 35 million dollars.

6 curiosities about Anne Hathaway

– Has an Instagram profile that is followed by around 20 million followers.

– She got married in a Jewish-Christian interfaith ceremony.

– She prefers to be called Annie instead of Anne.

– Has the same name and surname as William Shakespeare’s wife, curiously her husband Adam Shulman looks a lot like the English playwright.

– As a child she had thought of becoming a nun.

– Has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.