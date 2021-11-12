from Bitcoin to Cardano, here are all the cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on »Tuttogolfo





Today the timeliness in being able to consult information e news in real time it represents a very important element in various production sectors and in some fields it even becomes essential: just think for example of the world of financial markets, in which the simple relaunch of a news it can cause, in extreme cases, direct consequences on the development of the prices of an asset. For this reason, all those resources, designed to satisfy this type of need, become a point of reference for the users of the niche they are targeting. This is the particular case of cryptocurrency.it who made a twitter channel on cryptocurrencies where it is possible to find the latest news regarding these new technologies and to deepen detailed analyzes on the various ones negotiable tokens on the trading squares.

Expectations for the coming months on Bitcoin

Naturally, by exploiting this resource, savers can count on support of a team of professionals, to better move in the evaluation of investments in cryptocurrencies. In the specific case of Bitcoin, for example, the congestion-accumulation phase which, after the absolute highs of May 2021, had welcomed the prices of the token almost halved by the top: the particular structure had been cataloged as a prelude to a bull run which has actually materialized with the recent bullish rally, which resulted in the formation of a further capitalization record.

Even if after the debut ofEtf ProShares Bitcoin Strategy updates of a fundamental nature are hiding, from a purely technical point of view the price setting remains positive; however, the level of $ 65,000 is reported as a threshold not to be crossed downwards, in order not to affect the short-term system.

Cardano: the green theme in addition to the digital asset

Another asset placed under observation by cryptocurrency.it experts And Cardano, the eco-sustainable digital currency much appreciated for its green approach to new technologies: in fact it is one of the first architectures inside the blockchain to use a Proof of Stake validation protocol instead of the older one Proof of Work.

The technical structure of the asset appears very interesting as it is slightly asynchronous with respect to the more capitalized cryptocurrencies that are currently dragging the sector – Bitcoin and Ethereum above all-. Specifically, Cardano had already marked new ones price record during the summer, after a more contained correction from the previous tops and currently it seems to be about to break a narrow side channel, perhaps preparatory to the formation of a new bullish rally.

From strategic allocation to cryptocurrency trading

To try to grasp any uptrend on these issues, savers can buy the reference cryptocurrency using a exchange, the exchange center responsible for bringing together money and letters. Of course this is a strategy to be implemented on a time horizon long enough, as such modalities of access to the market only foresees the bullish approach to price development. However, by holding the crypto asset within a digital wallet, you can take advantage of the staking, a mechanism that rewards the prolonged possession of a token, paying interest in the form of a new virtual currency.

It is clear that those who estimate the current too high market valuation of cryptocurrencies and expects a phase of draw down, can resort to alternative forms of investment. In particular, online brokers make available to their customers the so-called Contracts for Difference on digital assets: specific derivatives that repeat the price of the underlying without requiring direct possession. The use of these financial instruments makes it possible to implement the short selling, a mechanism for identifying operational ideas also in downward phases of a token. It is important to underline, however, that this is a strategy that can be implemented in the short term, as it is burdened by non-negligible costs for maintaining a open position overnight.