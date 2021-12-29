From Bitcoin to Ethereum: what are the main cryptocurrencies?

The c. marketrepocurrency has now invaded our economy and especially in 2021 it experienced a crazy exponential growth. In just one year, in 2021, it is indeed increased from a value of 700 billion dollars to 3,000 billion, shaking up the world of finance, which on the one hand tries to regulate the system and on the other raises alarms about its stability and the negative consequences it could generate.

In all this confused situation, which results in a negative return of image for the main cryptocurrencies, however, the big names on the planet and the most influential markets come to trust virtual currencies. It is no coincidence that in 2021 among the sponsors of football teams there are often online trading companies, which have decided to promote themselves through the most popular sport on the planet to gain trust from investors. The marriage between football and cryptocurrencies it also belongs to a discourse of convenience, because companies are looking for fresh resources to get out of unpleasant financial situations and companies that manage virtual currencies need appreciated testimonials to recover credibility. The consequence of these strategic operations is more than positive given this year’s results. At the moment there are about two thousand companies that manage cryptocurrencies, constantly increasing and attracting the attention of small and large investors.

Bitcoin: the most widespread among the cryptocurrencies

Born in 2009 under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, it went from a value of 0 dollars to over 50,000 dollars in 2021 and has thewith largest market capitalization in the world. Thanks to its being bilateral, it can also be converted into recognized currency. There are several companies in the world that accept bitcoin transactions, among which we remember Tesla, Paypal and Twitter. As confirmed by the infographics of the Niccolò Cusano University on cryptocurrencies , Bitcoin is the most widespread among the cryptocurrencies and ranks first among the major cryptocurrencies with a capital of 1.227.552.230.105 dollars. It alone holds 40% of the global market, even if over the years it has lost a hegemony that in 2013 allowed it to have 80% of the market.



The company that grows the most: Ethereum

Created in 2014 by Russian programmer Vitalik Buterin, it is up to date Bitcoin’s main rival. In the ranking drawn up by Unicusano in the analysis of the cryptocurrency market it ranks in fact at second place and it is the company with the highest growth since 2019, although in recent months it has had worrying swings that have caused concern among investors.



The main cryptocurrencies

There are many companies operating in the digital currency market, even if not all of them are able to capitalize like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Anyway among the top 10 criptor currencies indicated in the Unicusano infographic we find companies in strong growth and which are also targeting important markets. Binance for example it is in third place and in 2021 it became a sponsor of Lazio. In fourth place it stabilizes instead Tether, which is a stablecoin, i.e. a stable virtual currency of a legal tender currency. A market in constant evolution, which opens up to new and important economic scenarios, which will allow us to work in two separate environments: the one linked to the consolidated banking system and the innovative one based on digital exchanges. The challenge in the coming years will be to find a balance in this diversity.