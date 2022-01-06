from Blade Runner to The Last Duel

A director who at the beginning of his filmography changed world cinema forever. An author capable of defining rules that are always valid for science fiction. We are talking about the great Ridley Scott. A very long career for him, capable of touching practically every area of ​​cinema. Over the years he has moved on to various genres, keeping his own style and really telling a lot of stories.

Obsessive in his care for images, versatile in terms of the topics covered, he has also been nominated three times for the Oscar for best director. A career born with video clips, passed through TV and then definitively exploded in the cinema. A career that has also had its lows, as we told you in the worst films by Ridley Scott. So what are his ten best films? Let’s find out together in our ranking.

The duelists

Let’s start with his incredible and dazzling debut. The Duelists in 1977 sets the stage for an incredible film career. Based on a short story by Joseph Conrad, the film begins during Napoleon’s takeover of France. Here, as the title suggests, two lieutenants compete to a duel over a dispute, but they can’t finish it.

Thus begins a long process of clashes that are intertwined with French history and the events of Napoleon. However, without the two ever managing to really conclude a duel, but always meeting each other along their path. Ridley Scott begins his career with an atmospheric costume film, from which it is impossible to take your eyes off. The duels of the characters of Keith Carradine and Harvey Keitel are a joy for the viewer, with bated breath every time to know how it will turn out.

Alien

And now here we are at one of the great masterpieces of world science fiction. Why as a second film Ridley Scott gives the world Alien. The story is known by many, but summing up it tells of the crew of the Nostromo, which in 2122 is returning to Earth with a load of minerals. Forced to follow a distress signal, they will find themselves on the moon of an unknown planet, where they will encounter the corpse of a giant alien and many strange eggs.

Alien really needs no introduction. The progenitor of a saga that still echoes now, a masterpiece of science fiction horror. Scott managed to create a claustrophobic fear for something that devours you from within without mercy, destroying everything. His Alien is still unsurpassed for beauty and aesthetic sense, as well as the icon that has upset the history of cinema.

Blade Runner

Third film, another undisputed masterpiece. Blade Runner changed cinema in general and science fiction in particular forever. A product that every dystopian film must be inspired by in some way, because it will always be there a before and after Blade Runner.

We are in a dystopian Los Angeles in the future of 2019. Rick Deckard is a bounty hunter called back into service to take care of eliminating some replicants that have arrived on Earth. They are human-like androids much stronger than average, but with a life span limited to four years. Thus begins the investigation of the Tyrell Corporation, the place that created them. The importance of Blade Runner for cinema is truly absolute. Scott created a dystopian science fiction that was picked up, honored and copied by dozens and dozens of products that came later. Between cult dialogues and timeless scenes (including the iconic entry among the best rain scenes at the cinema), his third film is truly a vintage masterpiece.

Thelma & Louise

Now we completely change genres with Thelma & Louise, for which Scott earned his first Oscar nomination for directing. While the film still took home the statuette for the best original screenplay.

We are in Arkansas, where Thelma and Louise are two friends dissatisfied with life and struggling with unsatisfactory and violent relationships. To escape reality a little, they decide to spend a weekend together in a mountain house, but they don’t know that their lives will change forever. An incredible proof of Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, for a cult film that reinterprets the canons of the buddy movie. Deeply feminist and capable of touching any chord, Thelma & Louise really put a big little point in the filmography based on couples of friends.

Gladiator

And now here we are at the great blockbuster that has conquered the world. We are obviously talking de The Gladiator with Russell Crowe. The story of Massimo Decimo Meridio is set in imperial Rome, under the aegis of the cruel Commodus.

Maximus is betrayed just when Commodus assassinates his father and seizes the imperial throne. From that moment on, Massimo’s life will change forever, moving to the gladiator arena where he will have to regain his freedom to avenge his family. Ridley Scott grandly directs one of the great modern blockbusters, working on the icon of Russell Crowe and transforming him into a real Roman gladiator. Five Oscars for the film, along with many other awards and having renewed interest in the peplum genre at the cinema.

Black Hawk Down

And now let’s move on to the war movie, which Ridley Scott can master without problems. Black Hawk Down tells the story of the battle of Mogadishu, Somalia, where in 1993 the United States had sent the Special Forces. The country was in fact oppressed by civil war and famine, with the warlord Mohammed Farah Adid starting to attack the UN peacekeepers, starting the clash.

Then begins a plan to capture the ministers of Adid, which involves the use of the Black Hawk helicopters in a thirty-minute raid. But things will not go as hoped. Two Oscars won by the film, including the best editing for our Pietro Scalia. An ensemble cast masterfully directed by Scott, who makes the most of his abilities behind the camera. A film that really sinks into the dirt of the conflict, without making discounts.

The genius of the scam

Let’s lighten the tones a bit, because Ridley Scott knows how to have fun with black comedy too. The genius of the scam is in fact a 2003 film starring Nicolas Cage, a professional scammer suffering from various behavioral disorders and neuroses.

Together with him, the partner played by Sam Rockwell, with whom he deceives many people by stealing different sums of money from them. One day, however, our protagonist discovers that the doctor from whom he obtained the medicines is nowhere to be found. On the advice of his partner, he then goes to another doctor, who will soon become his analyst by giving him new drugs. The con genius warms the heart by burning it a little. The only star of the film is Nicolas Cage, full of nervous tics that he manages to render perfectly. A refined humor that goes from madness to true feelings, in the midst of so many scams that the viewer can’t wait to discover.

The crusades

Let’s go back to the blockbuster because in 2005 it arrives in the hall The crusades, which would later be expanded and improved by the director’s cut. The story begins in France, in 1184. The protagonist is Baliano, a farrier recently widowed, played by Orlando Bloom. Wanted for the murder of the village priest, he joins his newly found father, the knight Godfrey of Ibelin, leaving for Jerusalem.

A huge blockbuster that tells the crusades, capable of dividing audiences and critics often in a clear way. A film capable of making us reflect on the relationship with faith, and on the clash between two different cultures. So many shields have been raised against Ridley Scott, and many others have defended it.

American Gangster

Let’s move now to the gangster movie, because in 2007 American Gangster was released. The protagonist is Frank Lucas, a real American criminal played by Denzel Washington. It all started in 1968 in Harlem, with the rise to power of Lucas after the death of the previous boss. However, a power vacuum is created in the New York underworld, which Lucas wants to exploit to get as much money and respect as possible.

On his trail, however, the detective played by Russell Crowe sets out, for an almost two-man challenge to the last blow. Two Oscar nominations for the film, who paints the New York underworld under the aegis of a boss beautifully played by Denzel Washington. A spectacular film directed by two great actors who elevate it even more, behind the skilful hand of Ridley Scott.

The Last Duel

We close with Ridley Scott going back to basics, to duels, telling a medieval story. The Last Duel is about a sexual assault that took place during the Hundred Years War in fourteenth-century France.

The knight Jean de Carrouges challenges the squire Jacques Le Gris, for raping Marguerite de Thibouville, his wife. This will be the last duel of God legitimized by French law (and if you want to find out more here is the behind the scenes of The Last Duel). A dirty story, full of mud and blood, told through the points of view of the three protagonists. A film that we really enjoyed in our review of The Last Duel. Three versions to understand how the female condition is, now as then, always harassed by the male-dominated society. But Scott leaves no doubts of interpretation, and ends with a crazy final duel to the last breath.